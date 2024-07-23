Ipswich Town are among a number of Premier League clubs weighing up moves for MLS hot-shot Petar Musa, TEAMtalk understands.

Kieran McKenna’s side have already been active in the transfer market and they are keen to get some more deals over the line before the season starts.

The Tractor Boys have spent around £60m this summer on the likes of Omari Hutchinson, Jacob Greaves, Liam Delap, Arijanet Muric and Ben Johnson.

Croatian striker Musa has popped up on their radar and it’s easy to see why Ipswich are interested. The forward has been in prolific form for FC Dallas since joining the club from Benfica in February for a club-record fee of €13m.

Musa has been a standout performer for FC Dallas netting 14 goals in 25 appearances so far this season and his displays have alerted a number of European sides.

Premier League new boys Ipswich are keen to bolster their attacking options as they prepare for life back in the top flight and Musa is on their wanted list.

The 26-year-old has Champions League experience having played in Europe’s premier competition for Benfica and he scored in their quarter-final against Inter Milan in 2023.

During his two seasons at Benfica, he made a total of 66 appearances registering 17 goals across all competitions despite not being a regular starter in the side.

FC Dallas will be keen to keep hold of Musa, but Ipswich are ready to test their resolve to hang onto the forward with a big-money offer.

The forward is under contract at FC Dallas until 2027, with the MLS club having the option of an extra year. That puts them in a decent place to negotiate, but Ipswich certainly have the financial muscle to pull this sort of deal off.

