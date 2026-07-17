Jaden Philogene has opened the door to a move away from Ipswich Town this summer after signing with the Team Raiola agency earlier this month, and two top Serie A sides are showing concrete interest in the highly rated winger, TEAMtalk understands.

The 24-year-old’s switch to the agency, long associated with high-profile moves, adds to the speculation that he’ll be departing Portman Road.

Philogene joined Ipswich from Aston Villa in January last year for £20million plus add-ons, after the Tractor Boys fought off strong competition from Everton to seal the signing.

The youngster impressed in the Championship last term, notching 13 goals across all competitions and playing a crucial role in Ipswich securing promotion back to the Premier League.

Under contract until 2029, the Hammersmith-born attacker is highly valued by the club, with sources suggesting a minimum fee in the region of £35million is required to open talks.

Several clubs are keen on the former England Under-21s international. Bologna are understood to have shown interest earlier in the summer and asked for the conditions over a deal. However the current high asking price is likely to put them out of the race.

Roma have also been monitoring the situation closely. The Italian side view him as a potential addition to their attacking options ahead of a Champions League campaign and sources state that they have been tracking him for months.

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Portuguese, Turkish giants also keen on Ipswich star

Portuguese giants Benfica have entered the race for Philogene too, offering the prospect of regular European football at a high level and in the most recent contact with his new representatives.

Beşiktaş were previously sounded out by agents and remain a possible destination, particularly with their new manager Vincenzo Italiano in charge, but there is doubt over whether the winger would move to Turkey at this stage in his career.

Ipswich, backed by wealthy American owners, are under no financial pressure to sell but have indicated they would listen to substantial offers that meet the current value set by the market.

With the transfer window still open, Philogene’s future is likely to be open until the end of the window.

With his new representatives working behind the scenes and the star’s belief in his own ability, there is no doubt the desire is growing to test himself at the highest level and play in Europe.