Prem-bound Ipswich plot record-breaking Man City raid which would break rival hearts

Ipswich are reportedly eyeing the signing of Manchester City defender Taylor Harwood-Bellis in a move that could cost in the region of £15million.

Harwood-Bellis has been one of the very best talents in the Championship this season. Indeed, he’s now in his fourth season in the second tier, after spells at Blackburn, Stoke, Burnley and he’s now at Southampton.

Saints fans quickly fell in love with the City loanee as a result of his top defensive performances. After a three-game losing streak at the start of the season, the defender went 21 games without being on the losing side.

But a few losses followed, and Southampton slipped back from their position challenging for a direct promotion place to the more likely prospect of finishing in the playoffs.

That represents jeopardy ahead of a potential deal for Harwood-Bellis.

The Saints have an agreement with City that they can sign the defender if they return to the top flight – figures of £15million and £20million have been reported as the fee.

But there are of course no guarantees that they manage to return to the Premier League through the playoffs, and the chances of automatic promotion seem tough, with Ipswich currently five points clear of them at the top and Leicester just a point behind the leaders.

If Southampton heartbreakingly fail to get the star through the door, promotion-chasing rivals Ipswich will reportedly try it themselves.

Ipswich want Harwood-Bellis

Indeed, according to Alan Nixon, the Tractor Boys will look at signing the Man City man if they are promoted themselves.

The £15million price tag is once again mentioned as what it would take for that to happen.

At the moment, it’s suggested that could be difficult for them to come up with.

But if they go up to the Premier League, they’ll be in line for a decent bonus, and could therefore snare the 23-cap England Under-21 international.

Ipswich must shatter transfer record

A £15million move for Harwood-Bellis would obliterate Ipswich’s transfer record.

That is currently held by former Iceland international Hermann Hreidarsson, who cost in the region of £6million when he was signed from Wimbledon in 2000.

In fact, only one of the Tractor Boys’ top 10 outlays have come since 2010 – the signing of Paul Taylor from Peterborough, who’s eighth on the all-time list.

As such, they’d be entering new territory by signing Harwood-Bellis, but they’d be getting a great player who seems like he’s finally ready to tackle the Premier League after cutting his teeth in the second tier.

