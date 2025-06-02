Ipswich Town captain Sam Morsy could potentially leave this summer, with sources exclusively revealing to TEAMtalk that the 33-year-old midfielder is open to a move to the Middle East.

Morsy only signed a new deal in the summer of 2024 and has one year left on his current contract, but sources state that Ipswich are willing to let their club captain go for free.

This development comes as part of a significant squad overhaul at Portman Road following the Tractor Boys’ relegation from the Premier League, with the club preparing for life back in the Championship.

Morsy, a pivotal figure in Ipswich’s recent history, has been a linchpin in the midfield since joining from Middlesbrough in 2021.

The midfielder’s leadership and tenacity helped guide the club to promotion in 2023, and he remained a consistent performer during their brief Premier League stint.

However, with Ipswich now facing a rebuild under manager Kieran McKenna, sources indicate that the club are ready to part ways with several high-profile players, including their skipper, to facilitate a fresh start.

The Egypt international, who has made over 150 appearances for Ipswich, is keen to explore opportunities in the Middle East.

Clubs in the Middle East are understood to be monitoring the situation, with Morsy’s experience and pedigree making him an attractive prospect.

At 33, the midfielder likely views this as an ideal opportunity to secure a final significant move in his career.

Ipswich’s decision to allow Morsy to depart aligns with their broader strategy to rejuvenate the squad.

The club is expected to target younger, dynamic players to bolster their promotion push in the Championship.

While Morsy’s exit will be a blow to fans, who admire his commitment and work rate, the board believes this move will provide financial flexibility to support McKenna’s vision.

As the transfer window heats up, Morsy’s next destination will be closely watched. His departure marks the end of an era for Ipswich, but for the combative midfielder, a fresh move is on the cards in the coming weeks.