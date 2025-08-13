Ipswich Town are prepared to allow Ali Al-Hamadi to leave this month, with a number of English Football League clubs vying for his signature, TEAMtalk understands.

Luton Town have already made an enquiry for the Iraq international striker, and Al-Hamadi’s preference is to ideally remain in the Championship.

Al-Hamadi, 23, spent the second half of last season on loan at Stoke City and another spell away is now on the cards.

The forward scored just twice in 15 appearances for Stoke and could be forced to drop down a level with Ipswich moving on with their attacking options.

As with Luton, fellow League One club Cardiff City had Al-Hamadi on their list of potential targets, primarily in case they lost Youssef Salach.

The Welsh side could still swoop this month as they look to beef up their attacking options before the window closes.

Ipswich manager Kieran McKenna is prepared to green-light Al-Hamadi’s exit, and other clubs are keeping tabs on the situation…

Interest grows in Ipswich Town forward

TEAMtalk understands that Charlton Athletic is another possible destination for Al-Hamadi, although Charlie Kelman’s £3.5m arrival from Queens Park Rangers is likely to mean targets will be prioritised elsewhere.

Bristol City had also initially explored a deal but their interest has since cooled to leave Al-Hamadi deciding where he will be playing his football this season.

More sides are likely to enter the fray as Al-Hamadi’s future hangs in the balance.

Ipswich boss McKenna plans on utilising George Hirst, Sammie Szmodics and new signing Chuba Akpom ahead of Al-Hamadi, who still has three years left on his Portman Road contact.

It’s in stark contrast to two seasons ago when Al-Hamadi was seen as one of the hottest prospects in the EFL after scoring goals for fun for AFC Wimbledon.

Ipswich paid just under £1.5m for a player who’s largely appeared off the substitutes’ bench for the Suffolk club.

Al-Hamadi played the full 90 minutes of Ipswich’s loss to Bromley on penalties in the EFL Cup on Tuesday, missing the final spot-kick in the shootout to send the League Two side through.

His teammate, Conor Chaplin, said after the game: “He feels like he’s let us down but that’s not the case at all. He’s a brave lad and he’s got such a big character for a young player as well.

“…Obviously when it means you go out of a competition it’s never a nice feeling, but he’ll be fine. He’ll learn and grow from it, definitely.”

