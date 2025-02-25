Leeds United are confident of pushing through the summer signing of Cameron Archer with a trusted journalist revealing there is an ‘expectation’ that the move will go through once promotion is secured – while two pundits have urged Daniel Farke to quickly plan to sign a replacement for a mainstay in his side.

The Whites took a significant step back towards a Premier League return on Monday night with a thrilling 3-1 win at nearest rivals Sheffield United, with all three of their goals coming from the 72nd minute onwards. It was the second time in as many games that Leeds United have fought back to score a late win over direct promotion rivals – and now means they have opened up a five-point lead at the top and a seven-point advantage over third place.

While also boasting a sizeable goal difference of 50 – the highest in England and the joint best across Europe’s top five leagues – it would take a catastrophic loss of form for Leeds to not secure their place back among the elite at the second time of asking.

As a result, transfer plans for the summer window are starting to take shape and one of the major focuses of the season will be to strengthen in attack.

And while our sources broke the news that a move for Rasmus Hojlund is completely out of Leeds’ price range, a move to bring Archer to Elland Road is gaining rapid momentum.

Indeed, the Whites saw moves to sign the Southampton forward rejected in the January window. However, journalist Ben Jacobs, writing for Givemesport, claims there is now an ‘expectation’ that the Whites will be back in for the 44-goal striker as soon as promotion is confirmed.

Furthermore, it’s also been stated that Archer has made it clear to his people that he wants the move to Elland Road this summer – and would have said yes to a move in the winter window had Southampton not blocked his path.

A fee just of between £15m and £20m is expected to convince Championship-bound Southampton to sell.

Leeds urged to bin Farke mainstay upon promotion

While Leeds will hope to seal promotion as quickly as possible and with the minimum of fuss, two pundits claim Farke will already be thinking about signing a top-class replacement for a mainstay of his side in Illan Meslier.

The Blades targeted the French goalkeeper early on after dropping a couple of high balls, he was culpable for Sheffield United’s opener, which the keeper fumbled into his own net.

Discussing Leeds’ form and the win at Bramall Lane, Ally McCoist and Troy Deeney talked about Leeds’ potential summer business on talkSPORT.

Deeney began: “Leeds were just too strong. They’ve got that burning desire to go and make up for last year, they’re on a mission. When you look at these teams, what are you going to do to step up next year.”

McCoist then interrupted: “The young goalkeeper…. Thrown a couple in hasn’t he?”

Deeney continued: “Yeah, but it’s every time. Looking at the teams – how will they stay up? They need to start planning early.”

Indeed, sources confirmed to TEAMtalk back in December that they are admirers of Caoimhin Kelleher and they could yet make a fresh move to sign the Irishman in the summer amid claims he is set to leave Liverpool.

However, competition for the Liverpool shot-stopper is likely to be tough, with Chelsea and Newcastle also among his suitors.

Leeds transfer latest: Solomon hopes grow; club record deal eyed

Meanwhile, promotion to the Premier League will also likely see Leeds open talks with Tottenham Hotspur over the permanent signing of Manor Solomon, with the Israeli winger making clear his plans for next season.

The former Fulham man has impressed since arriving on loan but there is speculation that his form at Elland Road has also alerted Everton towards a possible swoop.

Solomon might not be the only Spurs player Leeds are chasing either and Jacobs has explained how they could also look to land Ben Davies on a free transfer from the north London side.

The Whites are also on the trail of a top Celtic star, though any move could cost a club-record fee.

IN-FOCUS: Cameron Archer at 100 career appearances