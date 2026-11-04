Leeds explore January deal for Brazil midfielder with six G/A this season to fix big Farke issue – Exclusive

Leeds United are continuing to monitor Gabriel Sara’s situation at Galatasaray as Daniel Farke’s side assess potential attacking reinforcements ahead of the January transfer window – with the Brazilian one of three possible options alongside stars of Coventry City and Lyon heading into 2027, sources can reveal.

The Whites’ strong start to the season is in danger of collapsing in the wake of a poor run which has failed to yield a win in their last five Premier League games.

While Leeds are performing relatively well, a lack of imagination and creativity in the final third, together with a failure to execute the right pass, has seen the Whites punished – and fail to pick up as many points as perhaps their all-round performances deserve.

As a result, we understand that the Whites are keeping an eye on the January window with regard to possible solutions, and one of those on their long-term wishlist is one-cap Brazil international Sara, who remains firmly on Leeds’ radar, with the Yorkshire giants keen to add further creativity and attacking quality to their squad in the New Year.

Sara has long been linked with a return to English football, having spent two seasons at Norwich City before completing a move to Turkish giants Galatasaray in 2024.

The 27-year-old is understood to harbour an ambition to play in the Premier League, having previously only experienced the Championship during his time in England.

That ambition could make a return to these shores an attractive proposition, particularly with Leeds continuing to keep a close eye on his progress since securing promotion back to the top flight in 2025.

However, the Whites are far from the only Premier League side keeping tabs on a player who already has two goals and four assists from 10 appearances so far this season…

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Leeds face competition for Gabriel Sara – Sources

We can confirm that Leeds were among a number of clubs to make enquiries about Sara during the summer transfer window, while Aston Villa, Newcastle United, Everton and Crystal Palace have also been credited with an interest in the midfielder.

His performances in Turkey have only strengthened his appeal.

Sara has made an impressive start to the campaign for Galatasaray, with his form attracting further attention from clubs monitoring his situation.

There is also a belief among interested sides that the Brazilian could adapt quickly to life back in English football, having already spent two seasons in the country.

That is an important consideration for clubs looking to strengthen midway through a campaign, with the January window often leaving little time for new arrivals to settle.

Sara, who is now 27, still has two-and-a-half years remaining on his current Galatasaray contract, meaning any potential deal would require negotiations with the Turkish champions.

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For Leeds, the interest in Sara forms part of a wider recruitment plan as they look to strengthen their attacking options heading into the second half of the season.

The Whites are understood to be working on potential targets in two key areas, with another playmaker and a forward both on their recruitment agenda.

Lyon’s Pavel Sulc is a player Leeds admire, although his knee injury, which is expected to keep him sidelined until around March, represents a significant complication and means any interest in the Czech star has been put on the backburner for now.

Meanwhile, Coventry City midfielder Jack Rudoni is another player who has attracted Leeds’ attention, with the Sky Blues star – and big favourite of Frank Lampard’s – having been monitored closely over the past 12 months.

Leeds scouts continue to follow his development closely upon the East Midlands side’s return to the top flight after a 25-year absence.