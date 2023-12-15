Aaronson set for crunch talks with Farke over Leeds return as faltering star given path back

Brenden Aaronson is set to hold talks with Leeds United manager Daniel Farke in the coming weeks about whether he may return to Elland Road in January.

Sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that Farke is open to the idea of Aaronson returning to West Yorkshire, as he realises he could be a huge boost to their squad.

The USA international played 40 times for the Whites after joining on a permanent deal from Red Bull Salzburg in 2022, but was one of many talents that felt they’d be better served moving away when Leeds dropped down to the Championship.

Aaronson joined Union Berlin on a season-long but things have not gone well for the American in the Bundesliga and the 23-year-old is believed to be considering his options.

Indeed, he’s played less than 600 minutes for the Champions League side, with only five of his appearances in any competition coming from the start.

It’s unsurprising that he’s not managed to have an impact in front of goal given his lack of minutes.

The first option for the future is a possible return to Leeds, but both he and Farke are set for talks ahead of any decision.

If they do not agree on him returning to the Whites fold, they could look at other loan option for him.

READ MORE: Peterborough leading Championship clubs in race to sign AFC Wimbledon star Ali Al-Hamadi

Sinisterra future being assessed

TEAMtalk also understands that another loan deal being looked at by Leeds is that of Luis Sinisterra and his move to Bournemouth which saw Jaidon Anthony move in the opposite direction.

Neither player has made the impact that either club perceived and TEAMtalk has been told that they could both return to to their parent clubs in the New Year.

The forwards have scored a goal each this season, with Sinisterra also providing an assist, so there won’t be a massive change if the players swap back.

READ MORE: Leeds United star ‘holds transfer talks’ with former club as major decision is made on January exit