Liverpool will not stand in Leeds United’s way this summer amid strong speculation that the Whites are preparing a daring double raid on Anfield for Caoimhin Kelleher and Kostas Tsimikas – and TEAMtalk can reveal the Reds’ asking price for both players.

The Whites are back in the Premier League after a two-year absence. Having stormed their way to a 1oo-point season, narrowly edging Burnley out for the title on goal difference, the hard work now begins for Daniel Farke and Co as they plot a way to establish Leeds United back among the top flight.

Having seen the last six promoted sides all fall to an instant return, Leeds will have their work cut out to finish even 17th or higher – especially given the likes of Manchester United and Tottenham, currently 16th and 17th respectively, are unlikely to be quite as shambolic again.

As a result, the club will need a series of smart signings to strenghten their squad – and a new goalkeeper, a left-back, a creative No.10 and a new striker are all seen as paramount to their survival prospects.

To that end, TEAMtalk understands the club will be potentially given a kitty of around £150m to spend, though some sales will be expected too to help fund that.

Now, multiple sources confirm Leeds have set the ball rolling over the first of those moves, with Liverpool left-back Tsimikas emerging as a concrete option for the Whites this summer.

And according to journalists Lewis Steele and Dominic King of the Daily Mail, Leeds have a genuine interest in prising the player away from Merseyside this summer.

And he could be part of a daring double Anfield raid by the Whites, with TEAMtalk transfer correspondent Fraser Fletcher exclusively revealing way back in December that goalkeeper Kelleher was also a firm option for the Whites in summer 2025.

Liverpool’s asking price for Kelleher and Tsimikas revealed

Sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that the Reds will not stand in Kelleher’s way of leaving this summer. Having not let Liverpool down when called upon, the fact that a new elite goalkeeper – Giorgi Mamardasvili – is arriving this summer to challenge Alisson, coupled with the fact that the Ireland international has confirmed he wants out and with the fact he has just a year remaining on his deal, a summer move away from Anfield is highly likely.

Reports have suggested Liverpool will seek as much as £40m for the 26-year-old, though sources have revealed a decent in the region of £25m to £30m – and in the same ballpark figure the Reds have paid for Mamardashvili – should be enough to get a deal done.

With a year left on his contract, the Reds do not hold too many ace cards.

Kelleher himself has also confirmed he wants out this summer.

“I was quite clear [last summer] that I wanted to play first-team football, whether that was here or elsewhere. I wanted to be a No 1,” Kelleher told the Daily Telegraph in December.

“That was my thought process – but it’s always been my thought process because obviously I am a football player and, like every player, I want to play. I’m not going to enjoy myself or be happy sitting on the bench.

“The best thing I can do is go and play well and, yeah, maybe give the manager something to think about, give him a headache maybe.”

Leeds are also tracking Greece left-back Tsimikas as an option to replace Junior Firpo at left-back and with the Dominic Republic international tempted by a free transfer return to Real Betis.

The Anfield left-back has also been told he can leave this summer with the Reds pushing ahead with a move for Bournemouth’s Milos Kerkez, who will compete with Andy Robertson for the left-back spot next season.

An offer of £15m could be enough to persuade Liverpool to sell, though Leeds will hope to obtain a possible discount by doing a deal for both at around £40m.

Should Leeds fail to land Tsimikas, sources have also revealed Leeds’ interest in an on-loan Wolves man who has excelled in the Eredivisie this season.

