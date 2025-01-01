Leeds United are currently ahead of Wolves in the race to sign Borussia Monchengladbach defender Nico Elvedi, though why a deal may be delayed until the summer has come to light and with Daniel Farke also looking to strengthen in a second area in defence.

The Whites head into 2025 top of the Championship table and with strong hopes of returning to the promised land of the Premier League at the second time of asking. Farke’s side host a Blackburn side on New Year’s Day knowing a win could potentially send them five points clear at the top, with nearest challengers Sheffield United travelling to face Sunderland later the same day.

While Leeds are keeping an eye on the winter market, Farke and Co remain happy with the squad at their disposal and believe they have the players in place to get the job done this season.

One area that Farke could look to strengthen in, however, is in defence, with the Whites linked with a move for Gladbach star Elvedi in recent days.

The Switzerland international knows Farke well, having been managed by the Leeds boss while at the Bundesliga side and we can confirm that interest from the Whites towards the player are genuine.

The 28-year-old can operate as either a centre-half or as a right-back – flexibility that appeals to Farke.

The player, rated in the £10m (€12m, $12.6m) bracket by the Bundesliga side, has also been linked with a move to Wolves, but we understand it is the West Yorkshire who are leading the chase. Leeds’ prospects are also aided by the fact that the Molineux side – who are keen on a defensive addition of their own this month – are currently focusing instead on a deal for Lens’ Kevin Danso.

Initial enquiries by Leeds for Elvedi have been positive, though we understand the 56-times capped Switzerland international is reluctant to drop into the Championship as things stand. As a result, a deal may be put on ice until the summer as both Elvedi and Leeds wait to see what division they will be playing in next season.

As a result, he is definitely one to watch as a potential new signing for Leeds.

In addition to Elvedi, Farke and Co are also keeping their eyes out for a potential new signing at left-back. Junior Firpo’s long-term future remains unresolved and he is now eligible to sign a pre-contract agreement with an overseas club of his choosing and with his former side Real Betis leading the chase.

Leeds truths on Buendia links

We also understand Leeds remain keen to sign a new No.10 in 2025 despite the improved recent form of USA international Brenden Aaronson.

The player has redeemed himself this season after leaving on loan in the 2023/24 campaign, scoring seven goals and adding two assists from 25 games – his goals scored tally now just one short of the total managed by the man he effectively replaced in the starting line-up, Georginio Rutter.

Down the line, though, Leeds are looking at alternative options and having enquired into the signing of Sheffield United’s Gustavo Hamer over the summer.

And in recent days, the Whites have been linked with a move for Aston Villa playmaker Emi Buendia, a player that Farke also knows well from their time together at Norwich.

However, any move for the one-time capped Argentina international looks difficult to pull off with the player reluctant to drop into the Championship and with Aston Villa set to demand full coverage of his £75,000 a week wages if he were to leave on loan. As a result, Leeds can be discounted from a move for the 28-year-old for now.

