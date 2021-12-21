Agent Mino Raiola has cast doubt on the chances of Noussair Mazraoui leaving Ajax for Leeds United or Arsenal – at least in January.

Mazraoui is on the radar of both Premier League clubs, as well as a few others. A right-back, he came through the Ajax youth ranks and has been a senior player since 2018. He also has 12 international caps for Morocco.

With a contract expiring at the end of the season, he could be on the move in 2022. The prospect of signing him on a free transfer will be appealing to many.

Leeds have been tipped to take advantage. Mazraoui would provide tougher and more natural competition for Luke Ayling than makeshift options like Stuart Dallas and Jamie Shackleton.

Arsenal are also admirers, despite already strengthening the right-back berth with Takehiro Tomiyasu in the summer. Mazraoui could provide them with another option of different characteristics.

If he is to end up at either destination, though, it seemingly won’t be in January.

Agent Raiola has played down the idea of the 24-year-old moving in the winter transfer window. He also refused to rule out a new contract with Ajax, although admitting it would be “difficult”.

Raiola told NOS: “I don’t think he will be leaving during the winter holidays.

“(The contract negotiations) is a difficult process but nothing is excluded.”

Mazraoui has 123 appearances to his name across his Ajax career. From those games, he has provided nine goals and eight assists. He has won five trophies at club level and has competed in the Champions League, so has good pedigree.

But it seems he will be continuing with them until the end of the season at least, rather than switching to the Premier League next month.

Afterwards, though, his services could be up for grabs. It remains to be seen which clubs will retain an interest by that stage.

Mazraoui advised to stay at Ajax

Another club to be linked with Mazraoui recently was Everton, who are looking for competition for Seamus Coleman.

But pundit Kenneth Perez reacted to the rumours by advising Mazraoui to remain where he is – despite the obvious lure of greater finances in the Premier League.

“I would advise him to re-sign with Ajax. Another club will get him now without any risk,” he said.

“If you sign with Everton instead of Ajax, you get a lot more. Let’s say Ajax want to go maybe up to 1.5 million euros. If he can sign with Everton on a transitional basis and he gets four million, that’s attractive. It’s euro signs.”

Mazraoui will have plenty of factors to take into consideration when deciding where he will be playing for the 2022-23 season and beyond.

For now, he will be focusing on getting to the end of his Ajax contract. They are currently second in the Eredivisie table, one point behind leaders PSV.

