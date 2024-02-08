Leeds United forward Joel Piroe has explained why he opted for a move to Elland Road over rival interest from the Premier League, having explained his immediate and long-term aims and having also come clean on his ambitions of moving to LaLiga.

The Whites paid an initial fee of around £12.9m to bring the Dutch attacker to the club from Swansea over the summer, with the 24-year-old quickly settling in at Elland Road and scoring on his debut. Indeed, Piroe now has 12 goals and an assist from 33 appearances in Leeds United colours so far – a decent return given he’s often been asked to play in a deeper, No 10 role, for Daniel Farke’s side.

And while Piroe has recently lost his place as a starter to Patrick Bamford, he has still played a vital role in helping Leeds push towards the upper reaches of the Championship, where Farke’s side are currently third and just a point adrift of second-place Southampton.

With Leeds embarking on a busy run of games that will see them play seven times across the month of February, the Whites’ squad depth is going to prove crucial, meaning Piroe will certainly be needed as the season reaches its climax.

Now Piroe has outlined his ambitions for the rest of the season and has understandably made it clear he hopes to help Leeds secure promotion back to the Premier League.

Furthermore, after scoring 20 times in 45 games for Swansea last season, Piroe has revealed his form gave him “confidence” to step up to a higher level, but felt a move to Leeds was best for his career at this moment in time, despite approaches from current Premier League sides too.

Piroe reveals Leeds promotion aims and wish to one day play in LaLiga

On his decision to join Leeds ahead of other options, Piroe told Dutch outlet Voetbalzone: “At Leeds, I can really conquer my place, so that I’ll be there when we manage to get promoted to the Premier League.

“Last summer, I already had options in that competition, but then you sometimes choose a club that has to fight against relegation or you are picked up as a 19th man [squad player].”

Piroe admits he’s loving his experience of Elland Road so far with Leeds unbeaten at home and facing the league’s bottom side Rotherham on Saturday for a chance to go second.

And the forward, who has struck up a great friendship with Georgino Rutter, who is also one of his neighbours in a leafy Leeds suburb, insists he is confident of promotion to the Premier League with the Whites.

Talking about his immediate goals, Piroe added: “In the short term, I want to play in the Premier League with Leeds and I also want to show that I can score my goals at that level.”

Leeds star admits aims to play in LaLiga

At just 24 years old, Piroe has plenty of years left in the game if all goes to plan and the former PSV Eindhoven striker says, down the line, he’d love to get the chance to play in Spain, having grown up glued to El Clasico battles between Real Madrid and Barcelona.

The 74-goal star is also open to the possibility of also returning to play in his homeland again in the future.

“I grew up at a time when Barca and Real Madrid were the biggest clubs in the world,” Piroe added.

“Every El Clasico was great to watch. It’d certainly be nice to play in Spain one day, although I must say that the Premier League has become so strong in recent years that no one can ignore it anymore.

“At the moment, it’s simply the biggest and best competition in the world. I want to experience that first.”

Leeds will soon get their chance to see just how far they have evolved since relegation when they pit their wits against Premier League Chelsea in the FA Cup fifth round on Wednesday 28 February at Stamford Bridge.

