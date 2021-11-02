Radrizzani confident of stunning Leeds revival with big Prem table claim

Leeds chairman Andrea Radrizzani has claimed that his club can achieve a top-six Premier League finish next season if they avoid relegation this term.

The Whites turned heads last campaign, their first back in the Premier League since 2004. What’s more, they had a unique style of play to match. As such, Marcelo Bielsa’s men managed to finish ninth.

In doing so, they also achieved the highest Premier League points tally of any promoted side since Ipswich in 2000/01.

However, this season has proved a different story already. They started last Sunday in the relegation zone, climbing out of the bottom three with a 2-1 win – only their second of the term – against Norwich.

Some pundits have voiced their concerns for Leeds’ credentials. Nevertheless, for his part, Bielsa has shaken off such worries.

Chairman Radrizzani, meanwhile, is already looking ahead. Speaking at a technology summit in Lisbon (via the Daily Mail), he claimed that the club’s partnership with the San Francisco 49ers can bring renewed hope.

“Now we are partnered with 49ers, this is fundamentally very important because it will be very difficult to stay in the Premier League,” he said.

“But if we stay in it this year I think we can go much more than last year and go into the top six.

“[We can] start to renovate the stadium and continue to grow the value of this club.”

Bielsa is in his fourth season with Leeds and Radrizzani added that the Argentine has full support from his superiors.

“When I picked Marcelo Bielsa I knew it would come with challenges, but we support him unconditionally and I think the result has been seen on the pitch,” he added.

“Also for himself, this has been the longest spell of his career as a coach, with Leeds United because as a club we supported him unconditionally.”

Radrizzani has full Leeds faith

Radrizzani said that he has relished being the “underdog” throughout his financial ventures, which include Aser, a global investment company which he chairs.

He said that “people didn’t give me credit” but that Leeds has proved a “good investment”.

“We have completely turned around the club and the value is now probably four times higher,” he added.

Leeds return to action when facing Leicester at Elland Road on Sunday.