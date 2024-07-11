Leeds United have officially announced the signing of Joe Rothwell on a season-long loan from Bournemouth as Daniel Farke prepares for another promotion push.

The Whites narrowly missed out on a Premier League return last season after falling out of the automatic promotion spots and losing the play-off final to Southampton.

Rothwell, 29, brings bags of experience to Elland Road having made 31 Premier League appearances in his career.

He was also part of the Southampton team that beat Leeds to promotion last season, having enjoyed a six-month loan at St Mary’s.

Rothwell began his career with Manchester United as a youth player and was named on the bench for the first team on one occasion, but never made a senior appearance.

He’s since had stints with Blackpool, Barnsley, Blackburn Rovers, Oxford United, Southampton and Bournemouth.

In an interview with the Leeds United website, Rothwell insisted he has only one thought on his mind for the coming campaign.

“I don’t think Leeds United needs selling to anyone, to be honest, it is a huge football club.

“The club were a bit unlucky last year, but the aim is one thing and that is to get back to the Premier League, so I want to come here, add a bit of experience and help the team do that.

EXCLUSIVE: Brighton stance on Crysencio Summerville transfer revealed as Liverpool, Chelsea circle

“When you think of Leeds, you think of the fans and I’ve had a few experiences of playing at Elland Road before and it’s the first time I’ve felt a stadium vibrate before when a goal went in, so it will be nice to be on the right side of the fans this time, instead of the wrong side.

“I’ve had a good few conversations with the manager, he spoke so highly of the place and what brought him here and that made me want to come even more and there is only one aim this season and that is to get back to the Premier League.”

Rothwell in, Kamara out for Leeds

Rothwell will be Leeds’ replacement for Glen Kamara, who has already agreed personal terms with Rennes, sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk.

We understand that the French club have agreed on a fee of roughly €10m (£8.4m) for Kamara – which means Leeds have made a slight profit on the £5m they paid for him last summer.

Kamara was a key player under Farke last season, making 42 appearances in all competitions, and contributing four assists in the process.

Rothwell will now be tasked with filling the void that will be left by the Finnish international.

“I like to pick the ball up from deeper and drive with the ball, that is one of the main qualities I possess and has served me well throughout my career,” Rothwell added in his Leeds interview.

“It is something I will try to emulate here and hopefully the fans will enjoy that as well. I’ve got a good four or five weeks now to get in and around the lads, get to know them and we can kick on and start the season.”

DON’T MISS: The 10 most expensive Championship to Premier League transfers after Archie Gray joins Tottenham