Anton Stach is signing for Leeds and could be joined by Chelsea striker Marc Guiu

Leeds United have reached an agreement with Hoffenheim to sign midfielder Anton Stach, with the full details of the final fee coming to light – and the Whites are now in the mix to sign a Chelsea attacker, who could become summer signing No 7.

The Whites’ transfer business has really cranked up over the last 24 hours. Fresh after confirming the signing of Sean Longstaff from Newcastle as summer signing No. 6 on Friday evening, Leeds have now reached a full agreement with Hoffenheim to bring Stach to Elland Road.

And the twice-capped Germany international will become their third import of the summer from the Bundesliga (after Lukas Nmecha and Sebastiaan Bornauw), and with both Fabrizio Romano and Florian Plettenberg confirming an agreement was now in place to bring the 6ft 4in midfielder to Elland Road.

Romano was first to confirm the deal, posting on X: ‘Anton Stach to Leeds United, here we go! Agreement done with Hoffenheim. Final fee in excess of €20m, four-year contract and documents set to be signed in deal done by ROOF agency.

‘Anton Stach, looking forward to a new challenge in the Premier League at LUFC.’

That was followed by confirmation from Plettenberg, who added: ‘Anton Stach to Leeds is considered a done deal! Full agreement with TSG Hoffenheim has been reached after intensive negotiations in recent days.

‘A verbal agreement was already in place, as revealed. TSG are set to receive €20 million plus add-ons. New Premier League chapter for the 26 y/o central midfielder’.

Per those reports, Leeds are paying a fee of £17.6m, with a further £3m in add-ons for the star. And with personal terms already confirmed, the Whites will hope to make Stach summer signing number six in a matter of days.

He could soon be followed up by summer signing number seven too, with a transfer journalist also revealing Leeds are making a push to sign Chelsea striker Marc Guiu…

Leeds keen on deal for Chelsea striker

Indeed, according to Graeme Bailey, Leeds have now made contact with Chelsea over a possible deal for Guiu, a player the Whites looked at prior to the 19-year-old’s move to Stamford Bridge from Barcelona last summer.

However, with first-team chances few and far between – Guiu appeared just 16 times in all competitions across the season – talk is mounting that the Blues could allow him to leave on loan.

And with Joao Pedro and Liam Delap adding to Enzo Maresca’s options, a possible move to Elland Road has now been mooted.

Speaking to LeedsUnitedNews, Bailey explained: “I think a loan signing is possible. Marc Guiu at Chelsea is one they’ve looked at as well. They will be doing a few bits. It’s still the middle of July and they’re not panicking.”

As it stands, Chelsea will be in no hurry to let Guiu leave.

The teenager did well on his rare chances last season, scoring six times from nine UEFA Conference League outings, with a goal every 103 minutes he appeared.

We understand, though, that any decision to let him leave could rest entirely on what Chelsea decide to do with another of their strikers Nicolas Jackson.

After being their main man last season, the Senegalese star has now dropped to third choice and has been strongly linked with a move away. Indeed, Fabrizio Romano confirmed enquiries from Manchester United in a weekend update.

And if Jackson were to leave, it would minimise the chances of Guiu being allowed to depart; thus dampening Leeds’ prospects of a deal.

We have been told though that the Whites are open to the signing of a new centre-forward this summer as they look to increase competition on last season’s top scorer, Joel Piroe.

A look at the qualities Anton Stach will bring to Leeds United