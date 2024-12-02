The agent of Leeds United midfielder Ao Tanaka has suggested it will not be long before scouts from Premier League clubs begin to take notice of the Japan star and start to ponder moves to sign him and with the player too good to be playing Championship football.

The Whites brought the 26-year-old to Elland Road over the summer in a bargain €3.4m (£2.9m, $3.7m) move from Bundesliga 2 side Fortuna Dusseldorf as a replacement for Glen Kamara, who was sold to Rennes for a fee just shy of €10m (£8.4m, $10.7m). But while Tanaka had to wait a few weeks for his chance in the side to arrive, the 29-times capped star has not looked back since, having made 14 appearances in the engine room for Leeds United.

Indeed, Tanaka has been a model of consistency for the Whites, putting in a number of man-of-the-match displays with Daniel Farke’s side currently third in the Championship table.

And while he gave away the penalty that led to Blackburn securing a 1-0 win over Leeds on Saturday – for only their third defeat of the campaign – Tanaka has caught the eye with his work-rate, his ability to break up the opposition’s attacks and his passing accuracy.

Now Tanaka’s representative Marijo Knez thinks it won’t be long before clubs higher up the food chain start taking notice.

“I assume so,” Knez told Fussball News when asked if Tanaka was too good for the Championship. “With his style, he can be good for a possession-based team. One that wants to play a neat style of football.”

On the player’s future, Knez stopped short of suggesting that Tanaka is already thinking of life beyond Leeds, but did stress: “Many observers may soon be asking why he only plays in the second English league. I am firmly convinced that he can make it in the Premier League.”

DON’T MISS: Leeds given fresh hope of signing £27.5m former Liverpool playmaker as star is told to ‘leave’ current club

Tanaka agent reveals role Farke played in Leeds transfer

Farke had tried to bring the Japan player to Leeds during his first season at the helm, though it was a case of second time lucky this summer as the Whites finally got their man.

Now Knez has revealed that Farke played a leading role in convincing Tanaka to move to West Yorkshire over the summer.

“Leeds United explained the project to Ao Tanaka very precisely”, Knez explained.

“Daniel Farke showed him that he is the type of player that Leeds need and Leeds offers him an ideal platform to develop. A look at the data also shows this.

“I have to give Farke a lot of praise. He recognised exactly what skills Ao has and how he needs to use them.

“That doesn’t mean that the German clubs didn’t recognize this potential. But a move to a Bundesliga club didn’t work out for a variety of reasons.”

The midfielder is tied to Leeds until summer 2028, so the Whites will have no interest in cashing in on him any time soon.

However, given how good he has been for Leeds, it would come as no surprise were some Premier League sides starting to pay attention to him.

Farke is under no illusions at how important the player has been and, having quickly coined the name ‘Tiger’ for Tanaka (in reference to a character from the 1967 move You Only Live Twice) believes there are many strings to the midfielder’s bow.

“I tell you what, he’s technically so outstanding he even has to fix the watches of the referees right now,” Farke told the media after watching Tanaka help Sam Allison with his watch strap during last week’s 3-0 win over Luton. “That’s what I realised during the game.

“I told you. So, Tiger Tanaka can do everything. Obviously, we don’t have to speak about it. He’s an unbelievable signing so far and his quality, with and against the ball is outstanding.

“I spoke about [how] he has not played before in a top league and that he delivers performances like this for such a big club, where the shirt is really heavy and the pressure is always on, [and this] is outstanding. His character is relaxed and laid back, is perhaps the best [way] to describe him.

“Sometimes you underestimate him. When you try to be there with an interview with him, he will pretend he’s not that great at talking and it’s more like ‘yes, no.’ It’s more like, he’s just happy to have his peace and pretends a bit he’s not capable to talk.

“I tell you what, when he doesn’t realise I’m around anyhow, and he talks with his team-mates, he’s a really funny guy and they all love him, they do some jokes. When I want to talk to him, quite often, he’s just reduced to ‘yes, no.’

“He just likes his peace. He’s so laid back and a really cool guy, I have to say, a lovely guy. The best judgment is always when you have a look at what his teammates think.

“They celebrate and have so much fun with him, although you think he’s such a quiet guy, serious and never laughs. No, he’s a really funny bloke and it’s great to have him.”

Latest Leeds transfer news: Swedish full-back eyed; Gelhardt to Rangers?

Meanwhile, Leeds have been given encouragement that a deal for Nordsjaelland left-back Daniel Svensson “would be interested” in a move to Elland Road and potentially ahead of rival interest from Liverpool.

The recently-capped Sweden star has been linked with the Whites as a replacement for Junior Firpo and now one of his countrymen has explained why the move could well be on the cards.

Elsewhere, sources have told us that the Whites could allow Joe Gelhardt to leave on loan in January, but main suitors Rangers would prefer to buy him, though not for the price wanted.

The Whites are making no promises themselves with regards potential January incomings, though are keeping their eyes open with regards some possible opportunities and with a No.10 thought to be one area they are looking into strengthening and with Man City’s James McAtee among their targets.

Tanaka stats for Leeds so far this season