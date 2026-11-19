Leeds United are preparing to open discussions with midfield star Ao Tanaka over a new contract as growing interest from the Premier League and across Europe threatens to complicate their plans, TEAMtalk can reveal.

The Japan international has just over 18 months remaining on his current Elland Road deal, and sources understand that the club hierarchy are keen to secure his long-term future.

Tanaka has been outstanding since arriving from German side Fortuna Dusseldorf in a bargain £2.9m (€3.5m) deal in summer 2024, playing a starring role in Leeds’ promotion to the Premier League before emphatically demonstrating that he is more than capable of making the step up to the top flight.

The elegant, technically gifted holding midfielder has become a hugely important figure in Daniel Farke’s side and is held in enormous regard by both the coaching staff and supporters.

Indeed, sources can reveal that Farke has played a leading role in the club offering the midfielder, who took time to adjust to Premier League level last season, extended terms at Elland Road.

And after some teething issues at the top level last season – and by Tanaka’s own admission, who is his own worst critic, and having revealed that his concentration levels did occasionally let him down – the player has proved an undroppable figure in their line-up this season, starting eight of the club’s 10 Premier League games so far.

Tanaka once again underlined his quality during the international break, producing a stellar display as Japan secured an impressive 3-2 victory over Brazil. The Leeds midfielder stood out against top-level opposition, with Brazil boasting Newcastle United’s Bruno Guimarães and Chelsea’s Andrey Santos in their midfield.

It was another reminder of the level Tanaka is operating at and why his performances are attracting attention from some of Europe’s biggest clubs.

We can confirm that Leeds’ intention is to sit down with Tanaka and his representatives to discuss fresh terms, although we understand the club may now need to accelerate those plans given the growing number of admirers monitoring his performances…

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Leeds star Tanaka has growing list of admirers

TEAMtalk understands that several Premier League recruitment departments have been alerted to Tanaka’s performances through their analytics systems, with the 28-year-old emerging as one of the standout midfield options currently operating in English football.

Indeed, we can confirm that Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur both had Tanaka on their respective radars during the summer as they assessed potential midfield additions.

Neither club ultimately pursued a move, opting to head in different directions, but TEAMtalk understands both remain aware of his qualities.

Chelsea and Liverpool are also clubs to watch.

We can confirm that both sides have scouted Tanaka this season as they assess their midfield options and consider potential recruitment plans for upcoming windows.

His ability to dictate possession, operate in deeper midfield areas and offer composure under pressure has made him an attractive profile for clubs looking to strengthen their engine rooms.

There is also significant interest from abroad, with sources able to reveal that Monaco are among those impressed by Tanaka.

The Ligue 1 side are understood to be assessing potential midfield succession options ahead of 2027, when they could face the prospect of replacing Lamine Camara. Tanaka is a player who has caught their attention as they consider their longer-term plans.

Several Bundesliga clubs are also impressed by the development he has shown since leaving Germany for England, with his performances at Leeds having taken his reputation to another level.

RB Leipzig are another club that has previously looked at the midfielder. We understand Leipzig considered Tanaka during the summer before ultimately pursuing Roma’s Neil El Aynaoui instead.

There is an interesting connection between the clubs, too, given Leeds and Leipzig’s links through their respective ownership structures.

However, Leipzig’s previous interest underlines the level of attention Tanaka has attracted since establishing himself in the Premier League.

For Leeds, the priority is clear: they want to reward one of their most important performers with a new contract and ensure his future remains at Elland Road, and that is something the fanbase will be happy to learn.

Tanaka has become a firm fan favourite through his consistency, technical quality and commitment, and supporters would be firmly behind the hierarchy’s decision to push ahead with fresh contract negotiations.

In Leeds’ favour is the player’s stance: He is also settled in the area, loves playing for the club and appreciates the way the Whites have taken care of his parents when they have travelled to watch their son in action.

Leeds, meanwhile, are being linked with an ambitious January raid for a red-hot £30m-rated Championship striker, who has plundered in close to a goal a game this season.

Elsewhere, sources can reveal Stuttgart’s answer after Leeds made a fresh enquiry for a £34m-rated star that Farke has long admired.