FC Midtjylland are bracing themselves for a significant summer of interest in their squad, with Arul Simsir the latest name attracting attention, amid interest from Leeds United and two other Premier League sides.

The 23-year-old winger has notched an impressive 11 goals and 18 assists in 43 appearances across all competitions this season, and looks primed for a big move.

TEAMtalk can reveal that Brentford are showing concrete interest in the Danish-born Turkish winger, but Leeds United and Crystal Palace have also been tracking his progress closely.

Scouts from all three clubs were in attendance at the City Ground last week to watch Simsir in action during Midtjylland’s draw with Nottingham Forest in the Europa League. He looks set to play a key role in the second leg tonight, too.

Simsir’s emergence comes amid growing expectations that Midtjylland could lose several key players in the upcoming window.

TEAMtalk has already reported that Franculino Dju and Dario Osorio are firmly on the radar of top-flight English sides, underlining the strength of talent currently being developed at the Danish club.

Widely regarded as one of the best-run outfits in Scandinavia, Midtjylland continue to produce high-level prospects under the ownership of Anders Holch Povlsen and Kristian Kjaer. Their recruitment model and development pathway have made them a consistent talent hub for clubs across Europe.

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Brentford could have advantage in winger chase

Simsir is Midtjylland’s latest success story.

The exciting winger, who received a senior call-up to the Turkiye national team late last year, has risen through the club’s youth ranks and gained valuable experience through loan spells before establishing himself in the first team.

His rapid development is reflected in the fact he has signed two new contracts in the past three years, highlighting the club’s belief in his long-term potential.

Now, however, that progress is attracting serious external attention.

Brentford’s interest is particularly notable given their historical links with Midtjylland, having previously operated under the same ownership structure.

That connection could play a role should they decide to formalise their interest.

With Leeds and Crystal Palace also firmly in the mix, Simsir is shaping up to be one of the next Midtjylland talents to test the Premier League market, as the Danish side prepare for what could be a transformative summer window.

Latest Leeds news: Calvert-Lewin concerns / Transfer ruled out

Meanwhile, a trusted Leeds reporter has highlighted a major concern regarding striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin, though admits he will be crucial in the Whites’ battle to avoid relegation.

Some Leeds supporters have called for Calvert-Lewin to be dropped from Daniel Farke’s starting XI, but we argue that is a risk the Yorkshire side simply cannot afford to take.

In other news, Leeds have been heavily linked with a move for Armenia captain Eduard Spertsyan, but the player himself has played down talk of a move to Elland Road.

The Krasnodar playmaker has long been touted as a star who could fill the No 10 role at Leeds, but it appears they’ll have to look elsewhere for a new playmaker.

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