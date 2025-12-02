Leeds United manager Daniel Farke faces a ‘critical week’ to try and prevent the axe falling at Elland Road after a trusted source revealed exactly why and when the German could be sacked and amid big plans brewing ahead of the January transfer window.

It’s not a happy time for Leeds United right now. Saturday’s injury-time winner scored by Phil Foden condemned the West Yorkshire side to a fourth successive defeat and their sixth in seven games to leave them 18th in the Premier League table. And with difficult home fixtures on the horizon this week against Chelsea on Wednesday and Liverpool on Saturday it could be about to get a whole lot worse.

We exclusively revealed on Monday November 24 that Farke was on the cusp of losing his job and needed some positive results to spare himself from the sack.

Furthermore, with Fraser Fletcher’s report revealing that a top target was open to replacing him in the dug-out, the pressure is really building on the 49-year-old.

Now, according to The Guardian, Farke has just this week – and the next two games precisely – to save himself from the bullet at Elland Road.

They claim he now faces a ‘critical week’ and that ‘senior club sources are expecting him to be sacked if they lose both matches this week’.

To that end, a failure to claim at least one positive result will result in Farke, currently presiding over the worst managerial record by any Premier League manager to have overseen 50 games or more, being removed from his position at Elland Road.

Leeds want new boss in asap as January plans are revealed

While The Guardian’s report claims there is some sympathy towards Farke this season, claiming senior Leeds figures feel results have not matched performances this season and there is a consensus that the club are unfortunate to only be on 11 points from their 13 played so far, the Whites are currently a long way off the manager’s own 10-game win target set for the season.

And with just three to their name so far, a failure to take the scalp of at least one of Chelsea (currently third) and Liverpool (back in the winning groove after success at West Ham on Sunday) will result in the manager losing his job.

However, with Leeds having money to spend in January and believing a good window could help fire them to safety, the report claims the Whites want a new manager in place as quickly as possible and with planning for the winter window to begin immediately.

Daniel Farke’s Premier League managerial record: Matches: 61

Won: 9

Drawn: 10

Lost: 42

Goals: 42

Conceded: 123

Points Won: 37

Win Rate: 14.8%

Daniel Farke's Premier League managerial record: Matches: 61

Won: 9

Drawn: 10

Lost: 42

Goals: 42

Conceded: 123

Points Won: 37

Win Rate: 14.8%

PPG: 0.61 Daniel Farke has the lowest points per game ratio of any Premier League manager to have taken charge of 50+ matches (0.61).

Farke, working alongside director of football Adam Underwood, spent just over £100m on new players this summer, but there are questions raised from a boardroom level from owners 49ers Enterprises that the money was not spent as effectively as perhaps it could have been.

Per Fletcher, Leeds are keen on former Leicester, Liverpool and Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers, and we understand the 52-year-old would be open to a conversation with the West Yorkshire side if the axe were to fall on Farke.

Next Leeds manager: Who else is in the frame?

Reports on Monday suggested that, in addition to Rodgers, Leeds are also keen on the potential appointment of Gary O’Neil.

The 42-year-old is regarded as one of the brightest young English coaches around, but has been out of work since leaving Wolves almost a year ago.

However, with a relatively impressive 31% win record in the Premier League from his time at Molineux and Bournemouth, he is thought to be another name in contention for the job.

A report from talkSPORT last week also claimed the Whites are admirers of Ange Postecoglou and could look to install the Aussie as their new manager despite his recent ill-fated stint at Nottingham Forest.

However, a highly-rated Danish coach has cooled reports he could consider the Elland Road hotseat after his stance on taking the job came to light.