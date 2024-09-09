Spain coach Luis de la Fuente is planning to fast-track Leeds United striker Mateo Joseph into his senior set-up, believing he can spearhead their attack at the 2026 World Cup in a move sure to see his valuation go through the roof, while Dan James has shared his thoughts on two of the club’s big summer signings.

The Whites endured another big turnover of players this summer after narrowly missing out on promotion, with Archie Gray, Crysencio Summerville and Georginio Rutter all departing for the Premier League and helping Leeds to rake in around £140m in transfer fees this summer. However, it has not been all one-way traffic and a flurry of activity on the incomings means the Whites still have plenty of solid options and still remain one of the favourites to challenge for promotion.

With Summerville and Rutter departing, the captures of Largie Ramazani – a £10m (€11m / $13m) signing from Almeria – and Manor Solomon, who arrived on a season’s loan from Tottenham, have been brought in as replacements. And with both Dan James and Wilfried Gnonto both still in the mix, the latter having recently signed a new deal through to 2028, boss Daniel Farke is not short of options to pick from in attack.

To spearhead their frontline, Leeds also have the experienced Patrick Bamford and Joel Piroe to call upon, though Farke has chosen to start the season with 20-year-old Joseph to lead the line.

Having played a part in both goals of their opening win of the season at Sheffield Wednesday last month, Joseph then opened his own account for the season with a well-taken goal in their 2-0 win over Hull City last time out.

Mateo Joseph set for senior Spain call as Leeds plans are revealed

And after a brilliant pre-season that saw him score goals aplenty, Joseph is now ahead of both Bamford and Piroe in the Whites pecking order.

Having arrived from Espanyol for a modest £760,000 (€900,000 / $995,000) fee in January 2022, Joseph has had to bide his time to get his chance at Leeds, though did make his mark with two brilliantly-taken goals back in January when the Whites were beaten 3-2 by Chelsea in the FA Cup fifth round.

And after knuckling down in pre-season, the striker has revealed the chat he had with Farke ahead of the new campaign and the determination he has to make this his time.

As revealed by Spanish journalist Jonathan Ramos on X, Joseph said of his talks with Farke: “Very good, very good. They asked me in the pre-season how I saw this year and I am convinced that it will be my year.

“I think I have worked hard for it and when there is no choice but to get what one wants and what one desires, it is achieved.”

Born in Santander to an English father and a Spanish mother, Joseph is fluent in both languages. He has also represented England at Under-20s level – scoring three times in 10 games – before changing his allegiances to Spain, where has has since become a regular for their Under-21s side.

However, with a shortage of genuine striker options at their disposal – Spain won the 2024 European Championships with only the ageing Alvaro Morata and Joselu to call upon as out and out No 9s – de la Fuente is now planning to fast-track the Leeds youngster into his seniors set-up, having earmarked the striker as their potential centre forward for their assault to win the 2026 World Cup.

Promotion to their senior squad would see the striker’s value skyrocket, and with the plethora of creative options behind him – such as Nico Williams and Lamine Yamal – you would have fancy Joseph to score plenty of goals for La Roja if his chance came.

Joseph’s deal at Leeds is not due to expire until summer 2028, having signed an extension back in January of this year. And with Leeds having a good record of promoting their star prospects in recent times – Gray and Summerville being two recent examples – it seems that Joseph is well on the way to becoming their latest young star.

Dan James shares Largie Ramazani memories from Man Utd

As it stands, Leeds’ attack is well shaped for a number of years to come.

Joseph and Gnonto are just 20, while summer signing Ramazani is just 23 years of age following his summer arrival.

One man who knows the winger well prior to his move is James, with the Wales winger having previously played with him from their days together at Manchester United.

Seen as a natural replacement for Summerville, Leeds now boast a great selection of wingers again, who can all interchange positions off either flank, while also potentially operating as a No 10.

The same can also be said of Solomon and Farke’s team selection when they return to action on Saturday against Burnley will certainly be of interest.

Sharing his thoughts on both Ramazani and Solomon, James told The Second Tier podcast that he thinks both are great additions for the Whites.

“I trained quite a few times with Largie before when he was 17 and he was a great prospect,” James said.

“He’s gone out to Spain, done well and he’s a great addition.

“I know Manor well, brilliant player, one that I’m sure the fans will be very excited by. He’s been very unlucky with injuries. I hope he can stay fit now.”