Kalvin Phillips is ‘interested’ in a return to Leeds United this summer as he prepares to hold talks with Manchester City over a potential summer transfer, per reports.

The Whites are on track to seal automatic promotion to the Premier League. If Sheffield United fail to beat Burnley, Leeds’ return to the top flight will be confirmed.

Leeds will look to strengthen multiple areas should they seal promotion as expected, and multiple players could also be sold to fund those moves.

Phillips, who left Leeds to join Man City in a £42m deal in 2022, has been heavily linked with a return to Elland Road after falling down the pecking order.

According to Football Insider, Phillips is ‘interested’ in a return to Leeds this summer. The Whites are reportedly ‘keeping tabs’ on the 29-year-old’s situation and could make a move to bring him back to the club.

“Phillips has spent the 2024-25 campaign on loan with Ipswich Town but they are set to be relegated – ending any possibility of a permanent move,” the report adds.

“The former England international is under contract until June 2028 at parent club Man City but it is believed he has no future at the Etihad Stadium.”

Kalvin Phillips tipped to re-join Leeds United

Phillips is undoubtedly a top player on his day and was crucial for Leeds in helping them win the Championship title in the 2019/20 season.

However, the midfielder has struggled to reignite his career with Ipswich. He hasn’t featured in their last three Premier League games and is currently sidelined with an Achilles injury.

Phillips’ lack of consistent playing time for Ipswich this season could be a worry for Leeds.

He is also said to be on huge wages of £150,000 per week with Man City, so he’d likely have to agree to a pay cut to return to the Yorkshire club.

Football Insider’s report adds that Phillips will ‘sit down’ with City ‘to discuss options in the off-season and the club are aware they will need to take a significant hit on the £45million they paid Leeds to land him in 2022.’

Journalist Graeme Bailey has previously said that he expects Phillips to head back to Elland Road this summer.

“I firmly believe Phillips will return to Leeds,” Bailey told Leeds United News, as we reported on March 22nd.

“A loan deal would be appealing to them and fit in with their budget – whether that was Premier League or Championship.

“I fully expect Leeds to get promoted but even if they didn’t, I believe he will be at Elland Road next season.”

