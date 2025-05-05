Leeds United are planning wholesale changes to their squad this summer as the club prepare to embark on their quest of establishing themselves back in the Premier League – and the likely first three players due to depart have come to light and with Paraag Marathe having explained why sales this summer WILL be necessary.

The Whites celebrated their dramatic coronation as Championship champions on Monday – sealed by Manor Solomon’s 91st-minute winner at Plymouth on the final day on Saturday – with a open-top bus parade, with hundreds of thousands of supporters lining the streets of Leeds to celebrate Daniel Farke’s promotion-winning heroes.

But while the players who sealed the job can now look forward to a long break, behind the scenes Leeds United are working hard on re-shaping their squad ahead of the very obvious challenge of surviving in the Premier League.

To kick things off, two respected voices in the world of the Whites have revealed three players they now expect to depart Elland Road at the end of the season, while doubts have emerged over four more stars too.

And according to journalist Phil Hay, the first man out the door could well be Illan Meslier.

Speaking recently on The Athletic’s podcast, Hay stated: “Meslier, I struggle to see being first choice at Leeds again. I might be wrong. But the way in which it has happened this season, dropping out of the team on the back of two or three years of downward spiral.

“It makes you think he needs a fresh start and Leeds need to go after a new first-choice goalkeeper. I’d be really surprised if they don’t. I feel like he’s done.”

The Yorkshire Evening Post’s Graham Smyth, meanwhile, has also confirmed our story from last week that Patrick Bamford has likely now played his last game for Leeds, bringing an end to his seven-year stint at Elland Road.

“In my head, next summer, Bamford leaves. That means Leeds will already be one down. I would probably be thinking we’ll get a 9 but keep Piroe, a very good finisher, as a sub and keep Mateo Joseph to develop,” he said on the Inside Elland Road podcast.

The Whites are also expected to bid farewell to veteran midfielder Josuha Guilavogui, who moved to Elland Road on a free transfer in October as Leeds sought to bring in midfield cover for the injuries sustained to Ethan Ampadu and Ilia Gruev.

The Frenchman is out of contract on July 1.

Newcastle star ‘to sign’ as Paraag Marathe talks departures

In addition to those three stars, TEAMtalk understands that the Whites will listen to offers for Joe Gelhardt and Sam Greenwood, while Sam Byram will also likely depart as a free agent at the end of his deal.

Decisions over Junior Firpo, also out of contract this summer, and loan star Joe Rothwell are still to be made, though the Whites are intent on keeping Tottenham loanee Solomon.

Having this weekend confirmed that Farke will continue as manager in the Premier League next season, Marathe has now confirmed that players will likely have to leave this summer and that big-money sales are not out the window altogether.

“Your speculation is probably right – it’s going to be a mix of inbounds along with outbounds,” he told BBC Radio Leeds. “That’s probably accurate. We are looking at maximising what we can do, that involves the whole bag.”

On the incoming front, Leeds are also looking to bring in lots of Premier League experience to enhance their chances of beating the drop and there is a growing belief that a deal for Newcastle midfielder Sean Longstaff could be one of the first deals over the line.

The midfielder has been on his hometown team’s books all his career, but has fallen down the pecking order under Eddie Howe this season. And while he has made 31 appearances in all competitions across the 2024/25 campaign, only 12 have been starts.

And with just a year left on his deal, Newcastle are understood to be ready to green light his exit if an asking price of around £10m is sent their way this summer.

“No [we won’t stand in his way], but I think we’ll work with Sean on that, I think he’s got our utmost respect. He’s been a brilliant servant to the football club,” Howe said during a press conference last week.

“He has a contract with the football club. So, in some senses, he can dictate what happens with his future. Let’s wait and see on that. He’s still a very valued member of the squad. He’s got a big part to play.”

Leeds transfer latest: Kelleher price set; former Tottenham striker wanted

With Leeds seeking a new goalkeeper, one man who could fill that position is Caoimhin Kelleher. Now Liverpool have named their final price for the Irishman to leave this summer, with his suitors Newcastle, Bournemouth, Leeds and Chelsea all learning his likely next destination.

Meanwhile, Leeds have added Troy Parrott to their striker shortlist for the summer window, with the former Tottenham man under consideration along with two Premier League forwards, TEAMtalk understands.

And finally, there is also growing optimism that a deal for Manor Solomon will also seen be done after sources told us that Tottenham are open to the Israeli’s sale this summer and with Leeds growing increasingly confident a deal will soon be agreed.

