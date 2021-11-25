Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford has revealed that Daniel James felt an instant boost of confidence following his first goal for the club.

Former Manchester United winger James signed for Leeds in a big-money transfer this summer. Indeed, his move to Elland Road came after he almost moved there in 2019 but the deal fell through.

The 24-year-old has struggled to get going as Leeds have similarly had a tough start to the season. Indeed, they sit two points outside the relegation zone after 12 games.

However, after notching his first assist in an away win at Norwich, he put Leeds ahead away at Tottenham on the stroke of half time.

Given he had gone eight matches without a goal for Leeds before that, fellow forward Bamford got the sense James enjoyed finding the back of the net.

Speaking to the official Leeds United podcast, Bamford said: “I went over to the box after him when he came up after the game and I was like, ‘is that a big weight off your shoulders?’ and he said, ‘yeah’.

“Obviously he was happy to score and he said that he should have scored a few more in the games before.

“He was really happy and you saw it in the game.

“After he scored, it was a boost of confidence and he was trying things and you could see what it did for him.”

Leeds ended up losing to Tottenham, who came from behind in the second half to win 2-1.

However, James will be hoping he can now find the net more regularly for the Whites after breaking his duck.

Another aspect of the result at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium which has garnered debate at Leeds is Kalvin Phillips’ role.

Marcelo Bielsa talks Kalvin Phillips

The midfielder has made his name in the middle of the park for Leeds.

However, a key trait players must have to work with manager Marcelo Bielsa is versatility.

Amid injuries at the back, Phillips played in defence in the first half at Tottenham. He impressed too, keeping his England team-mate Harry Kane quiet.

He moved to midfield after the break and struggled, before admitting that he felt puzzled at Bielsa’s tactics.

As a result, the coach cleared the air on where he thinks Phillips operates best in Thursday’s press conference.