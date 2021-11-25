Leeds United remain without Patrick Bamford and Luke Ayling for Saturday’s trip to Brighton – but Rodrigo and Raphinha will both be fit for selection for the crucial Premier League match on the south coast.

United’s tough start to the season continued on Sunday as Tottenham came from behind to inflict a 2-1 defeat on Marcelo Bielsa’s side. Leeds put in an excellent first-half display to lead 1-0 at the break. However, with Antonio Conte firing a half-time rocket to his players, they responded to hit back and claim the points.

It was especially galling for Leeds, who were without a number of key players at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

However, their fitness concerns look to be easing and Bielsa admits both Rodrigo and Raphinha should return at the Amex.

However, Ayling will not be considered for the match. Instead, he should play for the Under-23s on Monday. And Bamford and Robin Koch continue to be monitored despite the former’s return to the training field on Tuesday.

“Ayling will probably be able to play with the under-23s on Monday. [Jamie] Shackleton is also healthy. Raphinha and Rodrigo are also available. The ones finishing their recovery are Koch and Bamford,” Bielsa said.