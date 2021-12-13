Barcelona are reportedly weighing up a surprise approach for Leeds United goalkeeper Illan Meslier, as doubts arise about Marc-Andre ter Stegen, according to a Spanish pundit.

Barcelona are enduring one of their worst seasons in recent history. Indeed, they are currently in 8th place in La Liga, and failed to reach the knockout stages of the Champions League for the first time since the 2000/01 season.

Recently-appointed boss Xavi Hernandez is yet to turn things around as fans hoped he would. However, he will want to make the squad his own over the next couple of transfer windows.

There have been a number of Barcelona players questioned amid the poor run of form. Indeed, one player whose place may be in jeopardy is ter Stegen.

The stopper has gained WhoScored ratings of 6.08 and 5.81 for the past two fixtures.

Now, a report via Sport Witness states that the likely heir to his position is Leeds keeper, Illan Meslier. Indeed, Meslier has been an important figure for the Whites over the past couple of seasons.

Citing Gerard Romero, a well-known pundit who specialises in Barcelona news, who states the Leeds keeper is very much on Xavi’s wish-list.

Indeed, it’s easy to see why given the Frenchman has made the sixth most saves in the Premier League this season. Leeds may be much lower than 15th without his performances in goal.

The report states Meslier will likely be a target in the summer. However, the 21-year-old is under contract until 2026, and as such may warrant a hefty transfer fee; especially if he continues to perform before the end of the season.

Barcelona may be wary of a hefty transfer fee, given their financial troubles at present. What’s more, between now and summer, ter Stegen has time to prove his worth once again, given his impressive nature in the past.

Indeed, Leeds may be able to keep hold of one of their key players, which is a big boost for the side.

Leeds hopeful in landing prolific forward

The positive relationship between Leeds and Blackburn Rovers could help the Whites in their pursuit of Ben Brereton Diaz.

Indeed, Leeds have a couple of players out on loan at Blackburn at the moment.

The Lancashire side’s manager, Tony Mowbray, has given an update which certainly seems positive for Leeds.

“The club will decide, the owners will decide. The owners’ business has suffered a bit in India and Ben Brereton Diaz is doing amazingly well,” he said.

The comment from the Blackburn boss certainly sounds like they could do with the money from the sale of Brereton Diaz.

What’s more, Leeds would benefit from more attacking options, after Patrick Bamford injured himself on his return to Premier League action recently.

