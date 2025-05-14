Nottingham Forest have emerged as strong frontrunners to sign Leeds United target James McAtee from Manchester City this summer, sources have told TEAMtalk, who have also revealed the player’s stance on leaving the Etihad and with the Cityzens’ asking price coming to light.

The Salford-born attacking midfielder has risen through the ranks at the Etihad Stadium, making his professional debut for Manchester City in the September 2021 Carabao Cup tie against Wycombe Wanderers. And while he has gone on to make 34 senior appearances, the 22-year-old has never been considered a regular.

And with a frustrated McAtee now accepting that he most likely needs to move on to further his career, the England Under-21 star has been made available for transfer this summer, with just a year remaining on his City deal.

The former Sheffield United loanee was the subject of enquiries from Leeds United last summer, with City deciding at the time to rebuff those attempts. Now a year on – and back in the Premier League after securing the Championship title with an impressive 100-point haul – the Whites are once again understood to be exploring a move to bring McAtee to Elland Road.

However, while sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that Leeds’ interest is genuine, they are currently not seen as frontrunners in the pursuit of a player, who also has interest in him from Germany in the form of Bayer Leverkusen.

But having been informed the player’s stance would be to remain in the Premier League, sources close to TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent Fraser Fletcher have revealed that the chase is being being led by Nottingham Forest, who have made what has been described to us as a ‘firm move’ to prise the gifted playmaker away from the Etihad.

Writing on X, Fletcher wrote: ‘Nottingham Forest set to make a firm play to sign James McAtee from Man City and are currently ahead of Leeds United in the transfer race, sources have told TEAMtalk.’

Our sources state that Forest are planning what has been described as an ‘aggressive summer transfer window’ as they prepare to enter European competition for the first time since 1995/96.

And a move for McAtee – a player branded ‘exceptional’ by journalist Ryan Taylor – is very much in their thinking, especially given Man City’s interest in acquiring Morgan Gibbs-White themselves from the Tricky Trees.

Man City asking price for James McAtee revealed

Indeed, while City are open to including McAtee as part of any deal to land either Florian Wirtz – Pep Guardiola’s No.1 target this summer – or Gibbs-White, his Plan B, this summer, they are not against an outright sale in his own right.

To that end, sources have informed us that the Cityzens value the player up to £35m ($41.5m, $46.7m), though achieving that price looks a tall order given his deal has just over 12 months left to run.

Indeed, his various suitors, which we’re informed also include West Ham, Tottenham and, if they secure promotion, his former loan club Sheffield United, believe a deal is there to be done for around £25m to £30m.

We’ve also been informed that the City academy is also increasingly being seen as a rich place into which to tap into by various top clubs. Citing what was described to us as the ‘Cole Palmer effect’, clubs are increasingly open to the extreme quality that City’s academy is producing, but have been unable to offer first-team opportunities to in recent years. Michael Olise, Romeo Lavia and Jeremie Frimpong are other recent examples of academy stars who have gone on to reach the top since departing the Etihad.

As for the player himself, we’re now told he is of the mindset that the time is right to move on. He has waited patiently for a regular chance at the Etihad and despite Kevin De Bruyne’s imminent departure, the fact that Guardiola is doing all in his power to land Wirtz as a replacement has told McAtee all he needs to know.

And having been limited to just three Premier League starts all season, with a further 12 off the bench, the player has come to realise little is likely to change for him at the Etihad.

