Bayern Munich thunder into race for £60m-rated Leeds star – he’s their top target in 2027 – Exclusive

Leeds United will face a tough battle to retain the services of star defender Tarik Muharemovic in 2027, with the Bosnian’s impressive performances in the Premier League thrusting him into the realms of super-stardom and firmly onto the radar of European heavyweights, Bayern Munich, TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal.

The 23-year-old only arrived from Sassuolo in July, in a package worth up to £34m (€40m, $45m), signing a long-term contract with Leeds through to June 2031.

Brought in as the left-footed centre-back replacement for Pascal Struijk in the Leeds defence, Muharemovic has added strength in a key area, and having settled in extremely quickly under Daniel Farke, whose side remain unbeaten in five Premier League games so far.

Regular starts, plus a goal and an assist, have already pushed his stock higher than the fee Leeds paid only a few months ago, and given his rising credentials, the Whites feel they now have a £60m-plus rated asset on their hands.

However, his solid displays – further underlined for Bosnia during the current international break – has brought with it some increased admiration on Muharemovic’s head.

Indeed, sources can now confirm that Bayern Munich are increasingly keen on the defender Muharemovic and have the Bosnia and Herzegovina international listed as their top target heading into 2027, TEAMtalk understands.

Sources indicate the Bundesliga champions could even look to test Leeds’ resolve to keep the player in January, although a mid-season deal is regarded as out of the question at Elland Road.

Not to be deterred, a transfer in the summer of 2027 is viewed as the more realistic window, with Bayern understood to be ready to make what is described as a determined push to prise the jewel away from Elland Road.

But as sources can reveal, Bayern are far from the only side keen, while Leeds United’s stance on a sale – so soon after landing what the club feels is one of the crown jewels in their side – has also come to light…

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Leeds will not let Tarik Muharemovic leave easily

Muharemovic’s form has revived interest from elsewhere, too.

Indeed, as revealed by my colleague Graeme Bailey last week, Inter Milan remain attentive after missing out in the summer.

At the time, they agreed personal terms with the player, before talks with Sassuolo broke down and Leeds stepped in. Inter have continued to track him, with a longer-term defensive reshuffle in mind rather than an immediate bid.

Bayern are the newest name in the frame. Having him on a list does not amount to a formal offer, and January is a difficult market for a player who has become a regular in a side finding its feet and good form in the Premier League.

Sources insist Leeds have absolutely no sporting reason or financial need to cash in halfway through his first season at the club, and a five-year deal gives them full control. Any serious conversation is therefore more likely once the season is over – but even then, sources are adamant that it will take something extraordinary for the club to consider selling their prized defender.

Muharemovic, though, was already in demand before he chose Elland Road, with his signing seen as a real coup by the Whites. Newcastle, Bournemouth and Sunderland had enquired while he was still at Sassuolo, part of a wider Premier League chase that also drew Juventus’s attention because of a sell-on clause.

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Leeds won that race and have got themselves a brilliant player.

Whether Bayern, Inter or another club can prise him away will depend less on interest than on whether the Whites are ever prepared to name a price.

For now, though, that price is categorically not on the table, and, as one of the best left-sided centre-halves not just in the Premier League, but the world over, it’s going to take something pretty spectacular if Bayern – or anyone else – are successful in their efforts to prise the player away.