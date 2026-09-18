Leeds United have been heavily backed to steamroll Crystal Palace at Elland Road on Sunday, with two pundits lauding their performances so far, and three players and manager Daniel Farke all coming in for rich praise.

The Whites have enjoyed an excellent start to the Premier League campaign and currently sit third behind champions Arsenal and big-spending Manchester City, having picked up eight points from their four games so far.

With two wins and two draws to their name, Leeds United will look to extend their unbeaten record when they host the Eagles, still trying to find their feet under Pierre Sage, on Sunday (kick-off 2pm).

Farke’s side will be brimming with confidence after emphatically ending Newcastle’s unbeaten start with a 4-1 thumping of Matthias Jaissle’s side on Monday night – and Leeds are being heavily backed to clock up a similarly big win against the Eagles this weekend as the Premier League prepares a three-week break to accommodate an extended Nations League programme.

Marvelling at the work Farke has done since taking charge, BBC pundit Chris Sutton admits he is a little bit in love with the Leeds manager and claims only fools would question if he’s the right man for the Elland Road hotseat.

“I think I am in love with Leeds boss Daniel Farke. What a guy,” Sutton told BBC Sport.

“We were talking about him on the Monday Night Club before Leeds walloped Newcastle, and only idiots question whether he is the right man to move the club forward now.

“To see them beat Newcastle, and how emphatically they did it, was massive and more proof of their progress.

“In contrast, Crystal Palace are almost on the precipice after their shaky start under new manager Pierre Sage, and I just don’t see the Eagles getting anything here.

“Leeds are so well organised at the back with new goalkeeper James Trafford, who is an upgrade on last season, and a new centre-half I like too, in Tarik Muharemovic.

“Dominic Calvert-Lewin is flying up front, as well. He is fit, motivated and a real handful, which is another reason I can’t see past a Leeds victory.”

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Leeds have got something, second pundit roars

The feel-good factor at Elland Road will be expected to continue, and the Whites will be looking to build on a run of form that has seen them take more points than Liverpool across 2026 so far.

Indeed, only Arsenal, Man City, Man Utd and Bournemouth have bettered Leeds’ tally of 35 points racked up across the calendar year, and the onus will be on them to attack Palace from the off on Sunday.

Having beaten the south London side 4-1 just before Christmas last year, Leeds will fancy their chances of a repeat.

With Farke likely to name an unchanged starting line-up in the game, a second pundit in Ally McCoist is also backing the Whites to collect another three-point haul on Sunday.

“Yes, they do, because I think they have got something,” McCoist replied on TNT Sports when asked if he thinks Leeds will be expected to win on Sunday.

“You look at that performance against Newcastle, the momentum, the way they played that game, on the front foot, aggressive.

“If they keep that going, and the place is with them, that’s a 3-0 victory for me.”

Meanwhile, more good news is expected at Leeds on Friday, with striker Calvert-Lewin on track to earn a recall to the England squad, while sources understand a third Leeds star, after Trafford, is also under strong consideration – and it’s perhaps not who you think.

Elsewhere, Whites supporters are set for more good news, with Adidas seriously considering a sizeable kit and merch upgrade for the club, we can reveal.