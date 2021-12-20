Chris Sutton reckons striker Ben Brereton Diaz should reject the likes of Leeds and West Ham in favour of staying at Blackburn.

The 22-year-old has been in terrific form this campaign, notching 19 goals in just 23 Championship matches. That includes a hat-trick in the 5-1 thrashing of Cardiff back in September.

Brereton Diaz has gone up another level since making his debut for Chile in June. He now boasts an international record of three strikes in nine caps, after being eligible to represent the nation through his mother.

The attacker’s eye for goal means it’s no surprise Premier League clubs are eyeing his services. Leeds want the star to compete with Patrick Bamford for a starting spot at Elland Road.

West Ham, meanwhile, are desperate for a backup for Michail Antonio. They are not alone in the transfer hunt as Brighton have also held talks over Brereton Diaz’s availability.

But former Blackburn and Celtic man Sutton thinks he should remain where he is, for now at least.

He said (via HITC): “It’s an interesting one. He must be loving his football at Blackburn.

“Blackburn have a chance of getting back into the Premier League and clubs are clearly going to be in for him.

“You look at another one of my former clubs Norwich City, who are struggling to score goals. Now Brereton Diaz would be a good signing for Norwich.

“If I was Brereton Diaz, and the club has been good to him, and he has been good for the club. Blackburn Rovers are in a great position, they have brilliant momentum. I would stay and see it through.”

The Rovers sit third in the second tier after 23 matches, having won their last five on the bounce.

Merson delivers verdict on Leeds manager

Meanwhile, pundit Paul Merson has been writing about Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa.

The tactician is under pressure following Leeds’ defeats to Man City and Arsenal.

Merson said in his Sky Sports column: “Marcelo Bielsa’s insistence at playing the same way is reminding me a lot of Arsene Wenger’s latter years at Arsenal.

“I remember covering Manchester United versus Arsenal in 2011. Arsenal turned up at Old Trafford with a weakened team, we all said in the Super Sunday studio that Wenger needed to change things and that he couldn’t go out and play as if all his big players were on the pitch.

“What did Wenger do? He went out, played the same, and Arsenal got beaten 8-2, I’ll never forget it. This is exactly what I am seeing of Bielsa at Leeds United now.

“They went to Manchester City with no players, they played exactly the same way as they usually do, and it was embarrassing, I felt for the players. The manager has got to have another game plan to fall back on when needs must.

“Leeds have been absolutely shredded in the absence of some key players, but the manager has to change things around. He has got to accept that, without those players around, the team has to stay solid, get men behind the ball, and make it hard for the opposition to score.”

