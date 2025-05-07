Leeds United are planning to make a bid for Beto, according to a report, as TEAMtalk reveals whether Everton could sanction an exit for the striker.

The Elland Road faithful are still in party mode, as Leeds return to the Premier League as Championship winners. The West Yorkshire club picked up 100 points from 46 matches and will head into the English top flight brimming with optimism and expectations.

The Leeds hierarchy are well aware of just how hard it is to stay in the Premier League, and one of the areas that head coach Daniel Farke and chairman Paraag Marathe are planning to address is in attack.

Joel Piroe scored 19 goals and gave seven assists in 46 Championship appearances, but Mateo Joseph is only 21 and Patrick Bamford has had injury problems.

Leeds need to sign a striker, and, according to a report, they believe that Beto would be a good fit.

Sky Sports have revealed Leeds are targeting ‘a surprise move’ for the Everton striker in the summer transfer window.

The Whites are said to be willing to spend over £100million on new players this summer, and one of those is Beto.

The 27-year-old Guinea-Bissau international striker has been on the books of Everton since the summer of 2023 when he joined from Udinese for £25.75million.

The striker has since scored 14 goals and given two assists in 68 appearances for the Toffees, with seven goals those strikes coming in the Premier League this season.

Everton defender James Tarkowski is a huge fan of Beto and told The Daily Mail in October 2024 that “he works so hard” and “is constantly outside working on every aspect of his game”.

Everton could sell Beto – sources

While Sky Sports have been unable to confirm whether or not Everton manager David Moyes would be open to selling Beto, TEAMtalk can reveal the Toffees’ stance on the striker’s future.

Sources have told TEAMtalk’s Everton correspondent, Harry Watkinson, that Beto could leave Everton for Leeds this summer.

We understand that it is genuinely possible that Leeds could be successful in their pursuit of Beto.

The 27-year-old striker is under contract at Everton until the summer of 2027, and for the right price, the Merseyside club could cash in on him.

Also encouragingly for Leeds fans, Sky Sports have added that the club are willing to spend £30million on a new striker, with the promotion-winners also keen on signing a new goalkeeper, centre-back, central-midfielder, two full-backs and a right-winger.

Earlier this week, Marathe revealed Leeds’s exciting plan for the summer.

The Leeds chairman told The Yorkshire Evening Post: “I’m really excited about collaborating with Daniel, with Robbie Evans, who we promoted to managing director, with Adam Underwood, who we promoted to sporting director, and together, we are going to build the best squad that we can with every penny that we’re allowed to spend to go and compete in the Premier League.”

