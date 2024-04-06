Bids to fly in for best Leeds Utd player, with talks that will make or break huge transfer scheduled

Leeds' best player is being courted by eight clubs and talks to determine his future are coming

Leeds United will hold talks over extending the contract of deadly winger Crysencio Summerville, with a report revealing no fewer than EIGHT clubs – from England and further afield – are all ready to pounce.

Daniel Farke’s side remain on course to win promotion back to the top flight at the first time of asking. Their three-way scrap for the automatic promotion spots with Leicester and Ipswich looks like it will go down to the wire. However, which ever of the trio that doesn’t go up automatically will fancy their chances in the play-offs.

Success stories have been dotted all over the pitch at Elland Road this season.

Centre-back Joe Rodon has been a revelation and alongside Ethan Ampadu since the turn of the year, has helped Leeds assemble the division’s meanest defence.

Glen Kamara and Ilia Gruev are unsung heroes and have dominated opposition midfields. 18-year-old Archie Gray has burst on to the scene, Daniel James has returned career-best figures of 20 goal contributions, and Georginio Rutter sits second in the Championship assists chart with 15.

However, unquestionably Leeds’ best player this season has been unstoppable winger, Crysencio Summerville.

The Dutchman, 22, has been unplayable at times and has returned figures of 18 goals and nine assists across all competitions this term.

However, according to HITC, the forward’s excellent form is attracting the attention of no fewer than eight heavy hitters.

Prem and Euro giants circling

They state that from the Premier League alone Liverpool, Tottenham, Arsenal, Chelsea and West Ham have all made checks on Summerville this season.

From further afield, FC Porto, Bayer Leverkusen and Atletico Madrid have all registered their interest.

Summerville is understandably a man in demand and per the report, Leeds are not content to sit idly while the transfer vultures circle.

READ MORE: The Champions League chasing side Leeds United could have had if Marcelo Bielsa landed his top targets

Leeds plan new contract talks

It’s revealed talks over a new and improved contract extension are planned. Summerville’s existing deal – signed in 2022 – doesn’t expire until the summer of 2026.

Nonetheless, Leeds are aware of the calibre of player they have at their disposal and will open discussions over a longer-term deal ‘if and when the club secures promotion back to the Premier League.’

The inference there is if Leeds are promoted this season, a new deal could be thrashed out this summer.

Alternatively, Leeds may elect to reject any and all bids they receive for Summerville this summer even if they fail to achieve promotion.

The hope would be Summerville could then fire them back into the Premier League in the 2024/25 campaign and a new deal could thus be explored in 2025 instead.

In any case, what is clear is Leeds have an almighty talent on their left wing and they’ll not part ways without a fight.

If Summerville and Leeds do thrash out a new agreement, the Whites will fancy their chances of retaining Summerville for the long haul.

DON’T MISS: Kalvin Phillips targeted as ‘marquee’ signing for shock London club as Leeds return hopes threatened