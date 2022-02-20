Bielsa bemoans Leeds ‘weakness’ and admits its ‘impossible not to be worried’ at what he’s seen

Marcelo Bielsa bemoaned his side’s inability to win back possession like they used to, and revealed his concerns about the Leeds defensive frailties.

Leeds produced a spirited second half display that saw Man Utd hauled back on to level terms, but ultimately fell to a 4-2 defeat. The miserable weather conditions saw players sliding this way and that, while the ball continued to hold up in the rain-drenched surface.

The Whites went into the break two goals down before Bielsa rung the changes to spark a ferocious fightback. Rodrigo notched in fortunate circumstances before Raphinha levelled when prodding home Daniel James’ cross.

However, Man Utd steadied the ship and emerged with a hard-fought 4-2 victory after substitutes Fred and Anthony Elanga fired past and then through Illan Meslier.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the match, Bielsa said: “In the first half we started well and ended well but didn’t manage to score. In the moments we lost dominance they scored.

“After we got back level we had the chance to go 3-2 up and straight way they went up and scored again.

“We played better trying to get back into the game than when we were trying to keep a result but something has repeated that is difficult to resolve.

“We have to defend better. We are missing Kalvin Phillips and Robin Koch was substituted and we could not count on Pascal [Struijk] in midfield because he went back into defence.

“Not being able to come with the three defensive midfielders we have, there is a weakness in the recovery of the ball.”

“It is impossible not to be worried” – Bielsa

Robin Koch sustained a head clash with Scott McTominay in the early going that saw blood flow from above his left eye.

The German was patched up and soldiered on, but looked groggy and was replaced after half an hour.

On the suggestions from those in the commentary box that Koch had been allowed to play on with a concussion, Bielsa insisted: “He had the knock and the conclusions you are suggesting are not the same as what we have.”

Leeds remain in 15th spot, just five points above the drop zone. After shipping four goals to Man Utd, the Whites are now conceding more than an average of two goals per game this season.

“It is impossible not to be worried,” admitted Bielsa. “We have conceded 50 goals. Do you think I cannot be worried? How can I not feel responsible?.”

