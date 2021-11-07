Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa was full of praise for his side after getting the better of Leicester for much of the contest, though admitted they should’ve “neutralised” the game in one key moment.

Leeds secured a vital point against Brendan Rodgers’ Leicester at Elland Road. Talismanic forward Raphinha gave the hosts a first-half lead when scoring direct from a free-kick. However, the Foxes hit back straight from the kick-off, levelling through Harvey Barnes.

Both sides pushed hard for a winner, with Ademola Lookman believing he had found the breakthrough mid-way through the second half.

The winger was denied his first Leicester goal in the Premier League, however, when VAR adjudged he had strayed offside.

Speaking to the BBC after the match, Bielsa said: “We created double the amount of danger than them.

“We dominated a large part of the game. We defended well and we attacked well. And even if we deserved to win, we didn’t manage to obtain it.

“We managed a good performances against a good opponent.

“Football has those moments, there was two identical plays. They had one goal ruled out the same way but we couldn’t finish our chance [when Jack Harrison missed from close out].

“Offensively we duplicated the opponents in chances. We took the ball off them a lot, and we had good possession.”

On surrendering their lead immediately after scoring, Bielsa concluded: “We have to defend for every ball whether we’ve just scored a goal or not. We should have neutralised the game in that moment.”

