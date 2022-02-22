Bielsa corrects misconception about Leeds defence; hints at Raphinha role vs Liverpool

Marcelo Bielsa insisted his defenders do not need to improve despite shipping 50 goals in the league this season, and hinted at what role Raphinha will play against Liverpool on Wednesday night.

After conceding four goals in the defeat to Manchester United on Sunday, Leeds have now shipped 50 league goals this season. That figure is the club’s worst ever tally after 24 matches in a Premier League season. Furthermore, only one of the 13 teams to concede 50+ goals in the first 24 matches of a Premier League season has gone on to avoid relegation (Swansea City in 2016/17).

Nevertheless, speaking in his Tuesday press conference (via Leeds Live), Bielsa insisted the issue is with the “defensive system”, not the players themselves.

“I did not say the defence needed to improve, I said the defensive system needed to improve,” said Bielsa.

“The consistency the players in midfield offer allows us to strengthen the defensive system. The characteristics of the players in the midfield give it a more defensive or offensive profile.

“I said all of this to explain because we have conceded 50 goals. Second most conceded in the league. I have to account for this because I am responsible.

“I wanted to explain in the game against Manchester we did not have Phillips, Koch or Pascal [in holding midfield]. Three players who take on the role of defensive midfield to solidify them.

Leeds goalkeeper Illan Meslier wanted by Barcelona Leeds United goalkeeper Illan Meslier is wanted by Barcelona as they look for long term Andre Ter Stergen replacement

“We don’t resolve that with bringing signings in. If not, we would [have] four players for that position. Imagine being able to count on all three for that position. It’s a privilege.

“At the same time, occasionally situations like this are presented. Strangely, the fourth player in that role is the best player of the team in the second half: Forshaw.

“Of course, analysing the last game, we created eight chances at goal and the opponent created eight chances at goal as well. They managed to score double the goals we did.

“When I analyse the defensive behaviour, I refer to the structure I generate. That has conceded 50 goals. After you have to analyse why. What are the real reasons and how to avoid this from happening. That’s my function and when you have played these games and these goals, the conclusions are clear.”

Mohamed Salah reaches 150 goals for Liverpool: A look at his milestone goals along the way

Bielsa on Liverpool threat; Raphinha selection

Bielsa was then asked how they’ll go about stopping free-scoring Liverpool on Wednesday night. The pair will tussle at Anfield with several of the Reds’ front line in top form at present.

Bielsa took umbrage with the question, claiming it is “impossible to answer” and apologised for his formulaic answer.

The Argentine said: “As in every game, preventing their attacks from damaging them and making our attacks damage them.

“I know there’s questions I answer commonly and I give empty responses, but there are questions impossible to answer so I answer synthetically.

“I have been saying the same thing for four years now. Certain questions could be avoided because you know the answers.

Attention then turned to whether Raphinha would return to the starting eleven.

The Brazilian had endured a surprising dip in form in late-January that bled through into February. That led to Bielsa hooking the winger at half-time during the 3-0 defeat to Everton before naming him on the bench versus Man Utd.

Raphinha was brought on at half time and looked lively when bagging a goal as Leeds took the game to the Red Devils in the second half.

When asked if he’s done enough to earn a recall, Bielsa rather cryptically stated: “The fact he didn’t start the last game doesn’t mean his role or hierarchy in the team doesn’t mutate.

“The team is always made up of more than 11 starters.”

READ MORE: Positional change key as pundit hails Leeds man as ‘best player on the pitch’ v Man Utd