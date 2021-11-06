Leeds are keeping transfer tabs on Nottingham Forest winger Brennan Johnson ahead of a potential swoop, a report has claimed.

The Whites have an impressive record under boss Marcelo Bielsa of signing exciting young talent. Indeed, Lewis Bate, Sam Greenwood and Joe Gelhardt represent some of the young stars at Elland Road.

What’s more, Gelhardt has already made the step up to the Premier League and his colleagues may soon follow.

However, Bielsa is on the lookout for more star youngsters. According to Football Insider, Wales international Johnson is now on the club’s radar.

The 20-year-old traditionally plays as an attacking midfielder but operated as a centre-forward against Queens Park Rangers last month.

Leeds scouts were reportedly in attendance for the 1-1 draw and have added to their transfer dossier on him.

The Whites have had links with Johnson before, namely last January. Meanwhile, in April, reports claimed that Burnley and Brentford had interest. Nevertheless, it remains unclear if they still have interest.

Furthermore, he supposedly had a value of £10million last term – during his loan at Lincoln – and so that figure could have increased.

That would come as no surprise, given how quickly Johnson has adapted to the Championship. He has featured in all 16 matches this season, notching three goals and three assists.

Such form follows his fantastic spell in League One with Lincoln, where he directly contributed to 27 goals in 48 games.

Football Insider adds that Johnson, who earned his Wales debut in November last year, has exciting similarities to his fellow countryman and Leeds star Daniel James.

Leeds man admits relief at leaving

In other news, Helder Costa has thanked Valencia for offering him the opportunity to relaunch his career following a difficult spell at Leeds.

The attacker used to enjoy regular game time under Bielsa in the Championship. However, Raphinha is now the star man in attack.

As such, Costa fell down the pecking order and decided to leave on loan to Valencia this summer.

Opening up on the move, he said: “I feel better here, I came from a not so good situation [at Leeds].

“But Valencia have given me the opportunity to relaunch my career and I think this is the ideal place to do that.

“I hope to be up to the challenge. I didn’t have continuity of games, but the coach has given me a chance and I want to make the most of it. I’ve got to improve my weaknesses.”

Leeds return to action on Sunday, with Leicester the Premier League visitors to Elland Road.