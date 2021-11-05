Marcelo Bielsa provided an update on Patrick Bamford’s fitness and that of several other Leeds stars ahead of Sunday’s visit of Leicester to Elland Road.

England striker Bamford sustained an ankle problem in the 1-1 draw at Newcastle on 17 September – and has not been seen since. And speaking at his press conference for the Foxes clash, Bielsa gave an honest appraisal of the forward’s current plight.

He told reporters: “It’s the problem in his ankle. The time of his diagnostic has not been fulfilled yet. It’s not a simple injury. The disappearance of the pain or the tolerance of the pain. You can’t give an exact prognosis.

“The response I give when I say it’s subject to his evolution can not be interpreted as me not giving all the info I possess because injuries like this where the prognosis can’t be given exactly. I mean when he will be available to play.”

The Argentine is hopeful that other players step up to the goalscoring mark in Bamford’s absence, adding: “If you also look at the data you will see Bamford has gone times without scoring playing for Leeds.

“To have a goalscorer is always very important. The fact Patrick scored a goal every two games last season is impossible to ignore. We prepare ourselves to solve the absence of any player.”

Bielsa also revealed that Luke Ayling and Robin Koch will both miss the game against Brendan Rodgers’ men.

Leeds face a Leicester side who were in Europa League action on Thursday night. However, Bielsa does not believe that will necessarily give his side an advantage.

He added: “The teams that play in two competitions, they normally prepare themselves for this.

“I’m referring to the amount of players they have and also the way they prepare. The loads they have and the rest.

“I can’t refer myself significantly to the fact they play twice a week. It’s a response if I manifest myself would have a great margin for error.”

Bielsa is, however, hoping his side can maintain their momentum from their way win at Norwich last time out.

He said: “That’s our objective and that’s what we hope. More than predict it, we need to show it.”

