Bielsa nearing impressive coup with striker ‘undergoing medical’ at Leeds Utd

Marcelo Bielsa is on the verge of bolstering his attacking options for the future after Sky Sports revealed a long-time target is currently undertaking a medical at Leeds Utd.

Leeds have found the going tougher at the second time of asking in the Premier League. Difficulties at both ends of the pitch have blighted their season thus far. A raft of injuries has also left Bielsa regularly scrambling to fill places with stars playing out of position.

Tyler Roberts, Rodrigo and Daniel James have all deputised for the injured Patrick Bamford up top. However, none of the trio have shone to any great degree.

As such, it comes as little surprise to see Leeds Utd targeting attacking reinforcements in the January window. However, according to Sky Sports, their first move will be to shore up their future.

Sky’s Tim Thornton tweeted Espanyol starlet Mateo Joseph Fernandez is ‘undergoing a medical at Leeds’.

The 18-year-old had been linked with the Whites through the Autumn months. Fernandez is out of contract next summer, making the winter window the ideal time for suitors to twist Espanyol’s arm.

Barcelona and Manchester City were credited with interest, but Spanish outlet La Grada insisted it was Leeds and Victor Orta that were leading the way.

Sky’s confirmation suggests the West Yorkshire outfit have won the race, though the size of fee or contract length offered are yet to be disclosed. La Grada suggested in November Espanyol were holding out for a £1m bid.

Sky’s transfer blog made mention of Thornton’s tweet and added that Fernandez will ‘initially go into the Leeds U23 squad’.

Meanwhile, Leeds United are reportedly looking to bolster their midfield with two options in January – one of whom in Boubacar Kamara is also on Ralf Rangick’s list of targets at Manchester United.

The Daily Mail, via Leeds Live, write that Leeds are looking to pip Manchester United to the signing of Kamara.

The midfielder has been cleared to leave Marseille in January, having refused to sign a new deal. With his contract expiring at the end of the season, they would prefer to generate cash for him now.

As such, he’s been mentioned as a possible target for new Red Devils boss Rangnick. He’s looking to bolster his midfield after outlining the area as a point of weakness.

The Mail, however, claims that Leeds director of football Victor Orta could yet beat them to the punch.

The 22-year-old would be a welcome addition to the Leeds midfield. A box-to-box midfielder, he has represented France Under-21s and also has Champions League experience.

He also made 43 appearances last season, having become a regular in Jorge Sampaoli. But they would be powerless to prevent him leaving were Leeds to make a sizeable bid.

And any deal to take Kamara to Elland Road would certainly dent Rangnick’s plans. That said, the German is also reportedly casting his eye towards former club RB Leipzig, with Amadou Haidara also on his wishlist.

