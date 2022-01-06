Marcelo Bielsa is the driving force behind Leeds United attempting to push a critical deal for a resurgent star over the line, per a report.

Leeds United have failed to hit the heights they reached last season in the current campaign. Many theories have been presented as to why the Whites have struggled this time round. However, it is hard to look past the obvious explanation of their lengthy injury list.

Two of Leeds’ three most important players have missed significant time in Patrick Bamford and Kalvin Phillips. Raphinha too has missed the odd game, but the Brazilian’s absences have only been fleeting.

Phillips’ absence with a hamstring issue has hit particularly hard, though it has paved the way for Adam Forshaw to shine as the go-to man in midfield.

The 30-year-old missed almost two years of competitive first-team football between 2019-21 with a hip issue. His recovery and eventual return this season was seen as a big boost to Bielsa and played a part in Leeds opting against bolstering their midfield last summer.

Forshaw has excelled this term and has wasted little time in re-establishing himself in the engine room.

Huge plaudits to Adam Forshaw, who, after Raphinha, has been Leeds United's best player this season IMO.

🏟️ Games: 14

🎯 Key passes per game: 0.8

💪 Average passes per game: 36.9

🔥 Pass % completion: 82.8%

👑 Man of the Match: 4 A triumphant return and worthy of a new deal pic.twitter.com/WVSE39MAHD — James Marshment (@marshyleeds) January 6, 2022

His performances have been of such a high standard that even Bielsa admitted to being surprised at his levels of performance, per the Mirror.

Now, according to the newspaper, Leeds plan to reward Forshaw with a much-deserved new contract. His current deal expires at season’s end, meaning the clock is ticking on the Whites.

Leeds to spoil Man Utd plan for Boubacar Kamara Bielsa wants to strenghen midfield and have eyes on two targets

Forshaw is described as being a ‘revelation’ this season by the outlet, and it is Bielsa who is reportedly driving the quest. The Argentine is keen to ensure his rejuvenated midfielder remains at Elland Road long beyond the summer.

But given Phillips will remain sidelined until March, Forshaw may soon be joined by a new face in midfield.

New manager bounce or still flatlining? Rating the starts of Rangnick, Conte, Gerrard…

Next Leeds objective revealed following striker signing

Leeds United are now stepping up their efforts to land a new midfielder this January, with a reliable source reporting that remains the club’s top priority of the January transfer window.

Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth insists that is now Leeds’ transfer window focus.

“Leeds United made their first signing of the window on Tuesday. They have a shortlist of midfield options now,” he said.

To that end, a report on Tuesday claimed Leeds had made contact with Marseille over the Boubacar Kamara transfer.

The Whites are also being linked with other signings too. Indeed, a report earlier this week cited Cagliari’s Nahitan Nandez was being targeted, amid claims his asking price has been drastically reduced.

More modest options include Reading’s John Swift, a player Bielsa admires, and Huddersfield’s Lewis O’Brien.

READ MORE: Bargain fee revealed as Victor Orta prepares Leeds bid for South American midfield warrior