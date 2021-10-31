Leeds Boss Marcelo Bielsa was a relieved man after watching his side beat Norwich City at Carrow Road and hailed the unpredictability of the Premier League.

The Whites pulled off a 2-1 success to earn just their second league victory of the season. The game was goalless until the 56th minute when, like to proverbial London bus, three came in quick succession. Raphinha broke the deadlock with a low shot after cutting inside and beating two players.

But the lead lasted less than two minutes as 19-year-old defender Andrew Omobamidele headed home from a Norwich corner. The home faithful had barely settled down after celebrating a rare goal before their side were behind once again.

And it was Rodrigo who notched the winner. The Spaniard’s shot should have been saved by Tim Krul but the ball crept under his outstretched arms.

It was not the Dutchman’s finest effort and means the Canaries sit bottom of the standings. They have just two points to their name and are eight points from safety.

Leeds are still only one place outside the drop zone and Bielsa acknowledged how vital the result was to his side.

“A very important win given our position in the table, due to the results we have been obtaining that are not positive,” he told BBC Sport.

And the Argentinian felt the match was a true reflection of what playing in the Premier League is all about.

“It is not frequent and we went quickly from joy to sadness, but that is what football has that is extraordinary,” he added. “Without goals the performance is not expressed. It is very difficult to score. To be able to count on players that unbalance is very necessary.”

Bielsa feels for under-pressure Farke

Norwich were favourites for relegation before a ball had been kicked in 2021-2022. And they are living up to their billing at present.

The East Anglian outfit have scored a woeful three goals and conceded 25 from 10 top-flight outings. The men in yellow and green look certainties for relegation and Bielsa has sympathy for the man in charge.

“The job of a coach has some very difficult things you have to live with,” he continued. “Especially with Norwich’s manager, he has shown a big spiritual fortitude and I hope he can come back from this situation.”

