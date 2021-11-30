A number of Premier League sides are reportedly interested in Chile forward Ben Brereton Diaz, and Marcelo Bielsa may swing the transfer Leeds United’s way.

Brereton Diaz has been in scintillating form for Blackburn Rovers so far this season. Indeed, he is the second highest scorer in the Championship with 16 goals in 20 games.

Indeed, interest from Premier League sides is likely, when a Championship player is in such fine form.

Eurosport (via HITC) claims there are a hoard of Premier League sides interested in Brereton Diaz. Furthermore, Leeds and Newcastle United look the most likely suitors.

However, Leeds could establish themselves as the overwhelming favourites, for one crucial reason.

Despite being born in England, Brereton Diaz is a Chile international, thanks to his mother. The 22-year-old has scored three goals in nine games for his country.

Bielsa managed Chile previously, and is well respected within Chilean football. As such, the opportunity for a Chile star to link up with Bielsa in the Premier League may just swing the battle in Leeds’ favour.

Indeed, with an injury to Patrick Bamford, Brereton Diaz could certainly be afforded first-team opportunities.

The Chile international is valued at just £9million per Transfermarkt. However, he is out of contract in the summer, and could leave for even less.

The small price tag could absolutely allow Bielsa the opportunity to land his man. Of course, that is if Brereton Diaz wanted to join Leeds, which would make sense given the Chile connection.

