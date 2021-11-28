Leeds midfielder Adam Forshaw has been like a new signing at the club following his strong form this season, according to one pundit.

The 30-year-old moved to Leeds from Middlesbrough in January 2018 and has had a mixed career at Elland Road so far. Indeed, while he has made 60 appearances, he has suffered from injury as well.

Most memorably, Forshaw spent the whole of last season out and could not help the Whites in their first campaign back in the Premier League. In fact, he also missed a large portion of Leeds’ Championship-winning season.

However, he has come back into the team this term, making eight appearances in the first team in all competitions.

Five of those have come in the Premier League, including his impressive display away at Tottenham. Speaking ahead of Saturday’s 0-0 draw with Brighton, ex-Leeds man Jermaine Beckford hailed Forshaw for his return.

“He’s been like a brand new player,” the pundit said.

“So much energy, so much hunger. But I like that when Adam came in it was like there was nothing to worry about, nothing was missing.

“His passing ability, his movement, he breaks up play really well, he links up the game really well.

“Brilliant, brilliant football player.”

Forshaw played the full 90 minutes as Leeds played out the stalemate with Brighton on the south coast.

But while he enjoyed another solid run out, the same cannot be said for Kalvin Phillips.

Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa again deployed the England midfielder at centre-back. The 25-year-old played played there against Spurs before moving into midfield, but he came off altogether at half time against Brighton.

Leeds told of Phillips, Bielsa problem

According to Jamie Redknapp, there is a worrying atmosphere developing between Bielsa and Phillips.

Redknapp said: “I think there’s something not quite right. He [Phillips] was definitely detailed to play in defence, but I saw him drift into midfield.

“I listened to the interview he did after the Tottenham game, where he had to hold back a few times. He’s an England midfielder, he doesn’t want to play as a defender.

“Needs must sometimes, where you have to do whatever is best for the team, but right now Leeds have other defenders that can do the job.

“He wants to be doing the job he’s doing for England – that comes with frustration and comes, to a certain extent, with ego as well.”

Leeds return to action against Crystal Palace on Tuesday.