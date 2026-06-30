Leeds boss Daniel Farke is being linked with moves for Natan and Lloyd Kelly

Leeds United have been linked with two new centre-halves in the form of Real Betis star Natan and Juventus defender Lloyd Kelly as they look to replace Pascal Struijk in their rearguard, while sources insist the Whites are also keeping tabs on three other names this summer.

The Whites are stepping up their chase to bring in a new centre-half this summer after agreeing to sell Struijk to Brighton and Hove Albion. With just a year left on his deal and with the Dutchman eager to take on a new challenge, Leeds reluctantly agreed to his sale for an initial fee of just £15m, rising to £18m with add-ons.

But the exit of a player who featured 34 times in the Premier League last season will leave a sizeable hole in Daniel Farke’s squad.

Thankfully, Leeds were long prepared for this scenario, and sources can confirm that there had been a growing sense over the last few months that Struijk would reject a contract extension being put before him this summer.

As a result, the club has long been looking at the central defensive market, and we exclusively revealed in April that, in Ladislav Krejci, the Whites had already held direct talks with the Wolves man over a potential move.

Now, reports in both Italy and Spain have suggested two new names on the 49ers’ radar as they look to bring in Struijk’s successor, in the form of Brazilian star Natan and Englishman abroad, Kelly.

According to Spanish journalist Fran Campos Vazquez, writing on X, the Whites have now launched an enquiry with Real Betis over the availability of Natan, who made 45 appearances across all competitions in the 2025/26 campaign.

Standing at 6ft 2 and at just 25 years of age, Natan’s best years are most certainly ahead of him, and it’s claimed by Vazquez that the Whites are ready to submit a strong financial offer to lure the Brazilian to Elland Road.

They face competition for his signature, though from Brentford and Roma, also keen. Barcelona have also been previously linked with the former Napoli man, who has previously played in the Red Bull stable for their Brazilian side, Red Bull Bragantino.

However, the Andalusian club are understood to be open to the player’s sale, seeing Natan as a good opportunity to generate some much-needed transfer funds.

Leeds are also being linked with a move for Juve star Kelly, while sources can also name two other targets on their radar who continue to be monitored by the Whites amid suggestions two new centre-halves could arrive…

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Leeds also want Kelly; no go Cresswell, two others eyed

According to Italian journalist Marco Conterio, Kelly could be allowed to leave Juventus this summer despite becoming a fixture in their side since moving to Turin on an initial loan deal in February 2025.

Having spent the last 18 months in northern Italy, Kelly has racked up 65 appearances for the Bianconeri, with the move becoming permanent last summer after they paid Newcastle United €17.5m for his services.

However, with a sale now under consideration – and the Old Lady will surely seek a handsome profit on their investment – Conterio has claimed the Whites have a “concrete interest” in bringing the 27-year-old back to the Premier League and following a previous spell with Bournemouth that saw him make 141 appearances, and installed as club captain before exiting on a free transfer to St James’ Park.

Under contract until 2029, it’s claimed that Juve would be open to offers for Kelly this summer as they look to generate some much-needed revenue of their own.

In addition to those two, TEAMtalk understands that Leeds also retain an interest in Danilho Doekhi and Nico Elvedi.

Dutch defender Doekhi remains an intriguing prospect for Leeds, having been on their radar since January, and his impending free agency status makes him an appealing addition for several sides, not just the Whites.

Doekhi is predominantly right-footed and can operate in both a back four and a three-man defence, adding to his appeal for Farke.

Elvedi has just a year left on his Borussia Mönchengladbach contract and is a player well known to Farke.

It’s understood Leeds could even look to bring in two central defenders this summer, especially should Belgian defender Sebastiaan Bornauw, now wholly satisfied with his regular squad role at Elland Road, move on.

However, one man who won’t be returning to West Yorkshire is Charlie Cresswell. The Toulouse defender, whom the Whites sold in 2024, has established himself as one of the leading centre-halves in Ligue 1.

And while Leeds have kept a watching brief on his development, sources understand he now looks poised to secure a move to Crystal Palace instead, with their new boss, Pierre Sage, greenlighting his signing over four Chelsea options.

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