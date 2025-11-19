Former Liverpool and Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers has been linked with replacing Daniel Farke at Leeds

Leeds fans appear very much against the prospect of Brendan Rodgers replacing Daniel Farke as manager, while a look at his wages down the years suggests why his appointment would likely cost 49ers Enterprises a bigger wedge of cash than they currently pay the German.

The Whites are currently gearing up for a crucial phase of the season that is likely to seriously test Leeds United‘s resolve to keep Farke as boss. Down in 16th place and having suffered four losses in five games, the West Yorkshire side now faces a run of games that includes in-form Aston Villa, a trip to Manchester City and home dates with Chelsea and Liverpool.

While TEAMtalk exclusively broke the news earlier this month that the board still remain very much behind Farke as things stand – a claim since backed up by the YEP’s Graham Smyth, Adam Pope of BBC Radio Leeds and Sky Sports among others – speculation over the German’s future has gathered serious pace in recent weeks.

Indeed, as per journalist Graeme Bailey, the ‘availability’ of former Celtic boss Rodgers means it is easy to see why he’s viewed as an obvious successor at Elland Road.

However, a move to appoint the 52-year-old as boss would not come cheap, judging by the wages he has recently commanded.

And compared to Farke’s current £2m a year deal (£38,000 a week), Rodgers’ salary would significantly dwarf that were Leeds to make their move.

In his most recent post, at Celtic, Rodgers collected a salary worth £3m a year, though that included a performance bonus worth £700,000, and earning him around £58,000 a week.

It was at Leicester, before that, where Rodgers earned the biggest wage of his career, which, according to The Telegraph’s John Percy, saw him earn £8m a year (just short of £158,000 a week).

His other top role in England – with Liverpool – saw Rodgers’ salary peak at £5.2m a year, with bonuses worth an additional £800,000 and worth £115,000 a week in full.

Either way, should Leeds move for him, they would need to fork out significantly more than they currently pay Farke.

Despite those links, though, Leeds fans remain torn over his potential appointment, with not everyone convinced by his merits and despite his impressive CV that has seen him win 12 major honours during his coaching career….

What are Leeds fans saying about Brendan Rodgers links?

Taking to X and when asked if Rodgers would be the best fit to step into Farke’s shoes, Leeds fans appeared very much against his possible appointment.

Starting the debate, one fan responded: ‘It’s a big no from me, I don’t get all the glaze for Rodgers. He took on a decent squad at Swansea and did OK, did nothing at Liverpool and relegated Leicester, and let’s be honest, you can pick anybody to win titles with Celtic.’

A second replied: ‘If Brendan Rodgers is the answer, we’re asking the wrong question!’

A third answered: ‘Rodgers may be a good coach, but above all, he is a snake, and I would not want that in the locker room or the club. What the club needs right now is to bring in good strikers at the window.’

A fourth agreed with that suggestion, commenting: ‘We keep suggesting managers to replace Farke, how about buying players that are good enough to compete in the Premier League? I know that sounds radical, maybe worth a thought though?’

On the transfer approach, another replied: ‘Literally, I will lose it if the excuse [for going down] is we spent over £100 million. That was ten players, so on average, we didn’t buy anything of note; a couple of ok signings, I’d say at best. For me, three £35m players to go with what we had would have been far better.’

In agreement, one chimed in: ‘It’s better players we really need. A different manager is like rearranging the chairs on the deck of the Titanic. Farke has his faults, but expecting two free transfer strikers to keep us up is optimistic in the extreme.’

Another commented: ‘At one time I was upset we didn’t go for him, but after the latest escapade at Celtic, no thanks, there must be better if we go that way.’

However, there were a few in favour of his appointment.

‘I would take him right now. Desperately need someone with PL experience, and I’m not sure who else is available that’s a better option,’ one stated.

A second responded simply: ‘Definite YES.’

A third added: ‘I would,’ before a fourth commented: ‘He’s a winner!’

Latest Leeds news: Links to Real Madrid star genuine; Parrott also wanted

Meanwhile, sources can confirm that Leeds links to Real Madrid striker Gonzalo Garcia are genuine and the Whites are looking to convince Real Madrid to let him join the club on loan in the January window. Competition for the striker, however, understandably remains tough.

Given their struggles in converting the big chances that come their way this season, it’s easy to see why Leeds are looking at a new centre forward to give Farke another option up front.

And sources have revealed that the Whites could look to rekindle interest in Troy Parrott in the January window after his hat-trick exploits for Ireland this week.

However, we can also reveal that two of European football’s biggest sides have also been tracking the player.

Links, though, to Ivan Toney can be played down after sources named the three reasons why a potential deal for the England striker is simply not possible for the Whites.