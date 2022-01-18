Leeds United have reportedly had a £15million offer for USA attacker Brenden Aaronson rejected by Red Bull Salzburg.

Aaronson has scored three goals and added seven assists in 26 appearances across all competitions for Salzburg, who are currently running away with the Austrian Bundesliga with a whopping 14-point lead.

The 21-year-old has notched 10 times and has 12 assists in total since joining the club from Philadelphia Union in January 2021.

The impressive playmaker has also worked his way into the USA national team. Indeed, he’s already found the net twice for his country.

Aaronson is clearly a player in demand and is also being watched by AC Milan and RB Leipzig.

But the report in The Athletic states that, despite seeing their initial bid blocked, Leeds are expected to return with an improved offer to get their man.

Their need for a new forward-thinking player is paramount, especially while Patrick Bamford remains on the sidelines. However, Aaronson predominantly plays as more of an attacking midfielder, with the flexibility to push further forward.

Marcelo Bielsa’s eased their relegation worries when they made it back-to-back league wins with victory at West Ham over the weekend, thanks to Jack Harrison’s hat-trick.

Leeds’ quality tipped to shine through

Meanwhile, former Leeds United midfielder Olivier Dacourt has claimed that Marcelo Bielsa’s side have the quality to steer clear of a Premier League relegation battle.

The Whites stormed to a ninth-placed finish last season, their first campaign in the top flight since 2004. Indeed, manager Bielsa’s high-energy, man-to-man marking football impressed.

This season, however, Leeds have struggled to replicate the same form. Sunday’s 3-2 win over West Ham was proof that Bielsa can still produce results with his style of play.

However, five Premier League wins from 20 matches is four fewer than at this stage last season. What’s more, Leeds have drawn five more and lost one more game this term than at the same point last term.

A crippling injury list including Kalvin Phillips has not helped. According to former France international Dacourt, though, Leeds will produce results once their absence list eases.

What’s more, he claimed that the Whites are showing more defensive responsibility. Still, they have conceded four more goals after 20 games this season compared to the same point last campaign.

Asked by 101 Great Goals about Leeds’ credentials, Dacourt said: “Yes absolutely, they have the quality and ability to adapt and survive.

“Last year, everybody watched them go forwards spending so much energy attacking and they conceded so many goals.

“Now they are actually better, they start to think more. They’ve got the quality. But the Premier League is a very difficult league that becomes harder to compete in every season.

“They’ve got the quality and when their injured players come back, the results will come.”

