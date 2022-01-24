Brenden Aaronson says he is “really not worried about” links with a transfer to Leeds United, refusing to go into detail on his future.

Leeds have been chasing Aaronson for much of the January transfer window. They are yet to make a senior signing in the mid-season market. But they have been focusing their energies on the midfielder.

Aaronson is a USA international who has been turning heads since joining RB Salzburg in January 2021.

One year on, he has helped his current club to an Austrian double and is amassing Champions League experience this term. In all competitions for 2021-22, he has made 26 appearances, scored three goals and provided seven assists.

Leeds are craving a new midfielder, since they suffer from a lack of depth in the position. It was an area they failed to fully address in the summer.

Now, as they look over their shoulders in the Premier League table, it would be beneficial for them to bolster Marcelo Bielsa’s ranks mid-season if they can find the right deal.

That deal may not be one for Aaronson, though. Reports have revealed their bids so far have been rejected. Although they may try their luck again, they may have to wait until the summer.

And it seems a transfer is not necessarily the first thing on Aaronson’s mind.

While on duty with his national side, he said of the Leeds rumours: “I’m not going to talk about that. It’s a subject I don’t want to talk about right now.

“I’m away from it, I’m really not worried about it. I’m just worried about getting wins with America.”

The USMNT have World Cup qualifiers against El Salvador, Canada and Honduras to contend with in the current international break.

Their fixtures run into February. So it appears unlikely Leeds would have time to complete a deal for the 21-year-old.

Only the next few days will make it clear if they have other midfielders on their radar. If not, they will be seeing out the season with their current options.

Leeds transfer chances played down

If comments from CEO Angus Kinnear are anything to go by, Leeds may not be making more signings after all.

Writing in his programme notes for the Newcastle game recently, Kinnear said: “In blooding Lewis Bate and Leo Hjelde, Marcelo broke a divisional record by having handed eight teenagers their debuts in a single season.

“While this has led to some factions understandably bemoaning a perceived lack of strength in depth in our squad, it promises an extremely bright future for our great club.

“This strategy clearly impacts on our evaluation of transfer targets. Our analysis indicates that many January options require an eight-figure investment. And these would not be a material improvement on the current performances of emerging players such as Bate, Hjelde and Joe Gelhardt.

“Moreover, signing other options would block such youngsters’ development. And they would offer nowhere near the same long-term potential.

“Simultaneously any January activity has an opportunity cost on more optimal moves in the summer window.

“As a board, we have always tried to be transparent with supporters in the belief that it is better if our recruitment strategy is disagreed with by some fans rather than misunderstood by many.”

