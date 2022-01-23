Leeds United will likely be getting an impressive signing in Brenden Aaronson if Marcelo Bielsa’s track record of transfers is anything to go by, one pundit has said.

The Whites have zoned in on their midfield as a vital area to add to in the January transfer window. While Daniel James and Junior Firpo bolstered attack and defence in the summer, midfield is an area of concern.

As such, Leeds head coach Bielsa has identified RB Salzburg star Aaronson as a key target.

The Whites have reportedly had a £15million bid for the USA international rejected. While his Austrian employers would ideally like £30million for his sale, £20million could yet be enough.

As such, Leeds director of football Victor Orta remains in talks with Salzburg over a potential deal.

Reports have since claimed that Aaronson feels open to leaving Salzburg. However, he feels conflicted as to whether to leave his current club as they continue to impress.

According to former goalkeeper Paddy Kenny, though, Aaronson would be wise to join Leeds. Indeed, the pundit remarked that Bielsa is feeling confident about his transfer target.

“Bielsa is very set in his ways with things like this,” Kenny told Football Insider.

Raphinha contract talks continue as Chelsea Liverpool and Bayern interested Raphinha contract talks continue as Leeds United fear Chelsea, Liverpool and Bayern will try to sign the winger

“It might not have happened straight away but Bielsa has clearly signed off on this and it should now happen soon. The club have probably been waiting for him to give the ok for a bid to go in.

“Leeds have needed to strengthen and I think Bielsa has always said he will only sign players he thinks will benefit the first team.

“They still have a lot of players out so anyone coming in this month is a boost for them. He’s clearly talented and you have to trust Bielsa when it comes to his methods in the transfer market.

“The key is to get him signed as quickly as possible now.”

Bielsa dodges Leeds, Aaronson question

Aaronson moved to Salzburg from MLS side Philadelphia Union in January 2021.

Since then, the 21-year-old has scored 10 goals and assisted 12 others.

His debut season saw him contribute directly to 10 league goals as he settled in.

However, he has already notched six league goals and assists combined and looks likely to beat that tally.

Asked in a press conference about a potential Leeds deal for Aaronson, Bielsa said: “I prefer to speak about a player when he is not a hypothetical possibility, but when he is our player.”