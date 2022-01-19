Leeds United are pushing ahead with a move for No 1 target Brenden Aaronson, and a report has allayed fears their pursuit could be derailed by a lingering player wrangle.

Aaronson, 21, has been earmarked for a January switch to Elland Road. The American international plays for Austrian powerhouse RB Salzburg who have become synonymous with developing superb young talent in recent years.

Leeds have reportedly already seen a £15m for the all-action midfielder rejected. However, they are undeterred and plans are afoot to raise their bid.

Indeed, as per the Daily Mail, Leeds director of football Victor Orta remains in talks with Salzburg over a potential deal.

The Austrian side reportedly value Brenden Aaronson at around the £30m mark. But they know in the current climate that looks unrealistic. Instead a fee nearer the £20m mark is tipped to secure the deal.

Now, a fresh update from Leeds Live had shed new light on the developing situation.

Firstly, the outlet stress the importance of Leeds landing Aaronson this month. In their words, the midfielder is ‘the one and only player they want right now’.

Brenden Aaronson deal assumes greater importance

Kalvin Phillips is currently sidelined with a hamstring injury. Adam Forshaw’s return from injury hell has been a welcome one, though he too injured his hamstring in the thrilling 3-2 victory over West Ham on Sunday.

An Aaronson move is therefore quickly becoming a critical one for Marcelo Bielsa. And the Leeds Live report allay fears the club’s ongoing wrangle with Jean-Kevin Augustin won’t affect proceedings.

Salzburg’s sister club, RB Leipzig, are currently embroiled in a dispute with Leeds over the French forward.

The issue stems from Augustin’s ill-fated loan spell at Elland Road in the season they won promotion back to the Premier League. An obligation to buy was reportedly in the deal if Leeds won promotion.

However, the Whites did not sign the player permanently, leading Leipzig to take the case to FIFA.

Leeds could be on the hook for £18m if the case goes against them, with Leeds Live stating it will go before the Court of Arbitration for Sport in March.

However, despite the dispute with another club in the Red Bull stable, the article states Leeds are ‘confident’ it will not affect their dealings with Salzburg over Aaronson.

Leeds told January exit is for player’s benefit

Meanwhile, Leeds United have been told to consider loaning out young striker Sam Greenwood once the injury issues ease at Elland Road.

Leeds knocked back a number of summer enquiries for the exxiting young forward. And with right-back Cody Drameh recently departing to gain more game time – against Bielsa’s wishes – pundit Noel Whelan thinks a temporary move away for Greenwood would also be beneficial.

“There are a few young players there that probably need to do the same (as Drameh),” Whelan told Football Insider.

“I think Greenwood is in that same mould as well. He needs to learn a little bit more about himself. You can see that he did struggle a little bit with that step from under-23s to playing in the FA Cup against a Premier League side.

“Yeah, so I think he’s another player where that sort of invaluable experience will do him the world of good and will help the club as well. You’re developing the player into a man who can cope with the demands of the league.

“I would say we got our loan experience, back in our day, through the reserves. We were playing against men. When you look at it that way, I had to learn a lot about myself.

“I learned how to hold myself against bigger people and stronger people. More experienced players that have been around in the league for a long time but then found themselves in the reserves.”

