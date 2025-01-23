Leeds boss Daniel Farke has been linked with Andrew Omobamidele and Emi Buendia this month

The prospects of Leeds United sealing the signing of Emi Buendia this month have been given a significant thumbs up by a former Whites star, with the capture of the Aston Villa man branded exactly the quality of player they should be targeting – but interest in a Nottingham Forest man looks destined to fail with the player closing in on a move elsewhere.

The Whites returned to the Championship summit on Wednesday night with a routine 2-0 win over Norwich at Elland Road – but there remains some question marks over the level of quality in Daniel Farke’s squad and with many supporters still crying out for that all-important No.10 to unlock the tightest of defences on a more regular basis.

To that end, Leeds have been heavily linked with once-capped Argentina playmaker Buendia, who has found minutes hard to come by at Aston Villa this season.

And with Villa ready to sanction his possible exit this month, journalist Graeme Bailey has revealed the tactic Leeds will deploy to try and get a deal for Buendia over the line.

That prospective move has also been given the seal of approval by former Whites keeper Paul Robinson.

Speaking to MOTLeedsNews, Robinson stated: “They’re the type of signings that excite fans. With the names being linked, you’re not going to get excited over a centre-half, but with Buendia, we know he can do it at this level.

“He scores goals, whether plays wide, off the main striker, or just in the No.10 role. [Brenden] Aaronson has done okay in recent weeks but Buendia is a step up from Aaronson. If he comes in, he plays in the No.10 role.”

Leeds are also pondering a loan addition to bolster the centre of their defence with Pascal Struijk once again nursing an injury and with Ethan Ampadu deputising for him in the centre of defence.

As a result, the Whites have also been heavily linked with bit-part Nottingham Forest star Andrew Omobamidele.

However, L’Equipe reports on Thursday that the former Norwich man is on the cusp of ‘finalising’ a move to join Strasbourg with the Ligue 1 side having already agreed terms on the deal with the Tricky Trees.

Farke trying to convince Leeds to fund Buendia signing

The capture of Omobamidele will allow Liam Rosenior’s side – currently 10th in Ligue 1 with six wins, six draws and six losses from their 18 games – to offload Abakar Sylla.

However, there is little doubt Leeds’ main focus is on adding additional quality to their creative midfield areas and the signing of a star of Buendia’s qualities would be seen as one for life in the Premier League in addition to helping to finish the job of securing promotion from the second tier.

Bailey explained to LeedsUnitedNews that Farke is hoping to convince the Leeds board to finance his signing.

“Villa would like an obligation if Leeds get promoted. It’s something Leeds are thinking about. It’s how much does Farke want Buendia and that will tell us everything,” Bailey claims. “[Farke] sees Buendia as part of his Premier League plans (if they were to get there).

It’s understood that Villa also value the once-capped Argentina international in the £30m bracket, and Bailey admits Farke will need to persuade the Leeds board that a deal is worth pursuing.

“That will be the question asked of Farke now by the Leeds hierarchy; ‘Do you genuinely see Buendia [as a long-term signing]? We’re not going to pay massive wages, which is what he is on and a loan fee, just for a few months if you don’t see him as part of the Premier League plans’.

“Villa are insisting on an obligation now. Whether they still do come the last week of the window [remains to be seen].”

Robinson, though, is convinced such a signing would be worth it, adding:

“Buendia would absolutely play – he’s a top player. He’s not the No.9 that’s going to score 15 to 20 goals and guarantee promotion, but where they are now, 17 points ahead of sixth place, the very worst case is play-offs.

“Automatic promotion is almost a must, and with a small investment in the squad this month, they can ensure that. Signing Buendia would add a lot of quality. That would be a great signing.”

