Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s chances of earning a squad spot with England at next summer’s World Cup finals have been pulled apart by several high-profile pundits, with one airing a big concern around the in-form Leeds striker and with Daniel Farke and Anton Stach making their feelings clear.

The 28-year-old striker joined Leeds United on a free transfer over the summer after Everton called time on his time on Merseyside off the back of some injury-punctuated years of late.

Becoming the highest-paid player in Leeds’ history as a result, Calvert-Lewin signed a three-year deal at Elland Road, even snubbing an approach from a Champions League side to move to Elland Road.

At first, cynics questioned the wisdom of the move and having scored just once in his first 11 outings for the club, fears were being raised from the terraces that the signing could prove an expensive mistake.

However, with Leeds backing him to come good and with this article here labelling him a risk worth taking, the Whites have since been rewarded by Calvert-Lewin hitting a rich vein of form that has seen him score six goals in his last five games – form which has seen him outscore the likes of Hugo Ektike, Erling Haaland and Morgan Rogers, to name a few other in-form stars.

Now talk is gathering pace that Calvert-Lewin could be in line for a recall to the Three Lions’ squad ahead of the 2026 World Cup, with the player not having represented his country since 2021.

Such a debate, though, has divided pundits, with some reckoning he does have a shout, to others who have named the players still ahead of him in the pecking order, while another has also aired the major fear over a player who now sits joint fifth in the Premier League goalscoring stakes this season.

How seven pundits rate Calvert-Lewin’s prospects of England recall

England are next in action in the March internationals, when they face Marcelo Bielsa’s Uruguay and Ao Tanaka’s Japan.

Despite that, Gary Lineker, speaking on The Rest is Football podcast, believes it’s a stretch to suggest a call-up is on: “We do know there’s a very good centre-forward if he keeps fit. For now, he should remain focused and keep doing what he’s doing. England do need a back-up no.9, but Ollie Watkins is way ahead at present.”

Wayne Rooney agreed with Lineker on his BBC podcast, saying he does have a chance but believing Watkins is currently ahead in the pecking order.

“If he continues this form, there’s no reason why he can’t go to the World Cup, purely because of the lack of forward England have. Ollie Watkins is back in form. I think you go with Watkins over Dominic.

“But at this moment in time, he’s put himself in a position where Thomas Tuchel has to look at him – he’s given himself a chance. At this moment, he will be making Tuchel and his coaches look,” Rooney said.

According to Joe Hart, speaking on Match of the Day, Calvert-Lewin has to be in Thomas Tuchel’s plans and would represent a “great option” for the England manager.

Asked whether Calvert-Lewin is a viable option, Hart said: “Of course he is.

“He’s proven that when he’s fit and when he’s firing, he’s scored six goals in the last five games. I’ve seen him interview recently about how good he feels about his game.

“We’ve talked about Danny Welbeck. Harry Kane, of course, is going to be there. Ollie Watkins. But a fit Dominic Calvert-Lewin is a great option to have.

“There is an opportunity for the third England No.9.”

Journalist Shaun Custis, however, told talkSPORT that DCL can make it if Tuchel decides to take three out-and-out strikers.

“Goals in five successive games, he is looking the part, but I think he’s got to put together a bigger body of work to prove he’s the man to go with,” Custis said.

Another journalist, Henry Winter, then added: “Emphasis on body, he does need to keep his body in shape, and he did an interview speaking about what he’d been working on and developing.

“I’d still have Watkins in there,” Winter said when pressed on who the leading backup England striker is. “I still think he is.

“But if he’s fit, you’d have him [Calvert-Lewin] there as the three.

“A fit Calvert-Lewin is effective, he is good…some Leeds fans have said there are echoes of Lee Chapman in terms of ability in the air and leading the lines.”

Having his say on the matter, Tony Cascarino told the radio station that Calvert-Lewin looks more trim than he did last season.

“If he stays fit, he is one of the best headerers of the ball,” he said on talkSPORT’s Weekend Breakfast.

“He’s got one of the best leaps, he’ll get goals…I don’t think he’s going to be a 20-goal-a-year man, but in general.

“We’re seeing him play week-in-week-out now, and with that belief, Calvert-Lewin is a handful.”

When asked about his turnaround, he added: “He looked like a guy who had been in the gym too much [last season at Everton]…and he kept getting injured.

“I don’t know if he’s changed his work ethic around his training, but he doesn’t look as bulky as he once was.

“I’d love to ask him whether he’s changed his gym programme at Leeds and kept away from the gym, as one thing injured players do all the time is go there to keep fit.

“He’s now playing well, getting goals and playing football.”

Farke and Anton Stach endorse Leeds striker

Speaking after Saturday night’s 4-1 thumping of Crystal Palace that moved Leeds six points clear of the relegation zone, Leeds manager Daniel Farke made clear exactly why he was so happy to have the striker at the club and bang in form.

“We are blessed to have him. For me, he’s one of the best English strikers that we have,” Farke told Sky Sports.

“Harry Kane is playing in Germany for Bayern Munich, but definitely one of the best English strikers here on the Premier League level, and he’s proving this.”

Anton Stach, who capped off the scoring on Saturday with an excellent free-kick, has also tipped his teammate to win a recall.

“First of all, I’m glad he performs so well. In the last few weeks, he’s been so important for us and scored so many goals,” Stach said.

“But it’s not only his goals, but it’s also in the locker room and how he’s working with the ball.

“I think he’s a really strong, athletic guy, and I hope he can keep going like this – then we will see [about an England call-up].

“It’s not my decision, but I would pick him, of course.

“I watch Harry Kane in the Bundesliga, but not all the time. I’ve seen Dom more often in the last few weeks in training.

“He’s a really good striker, and he’s doing well. I hope he keeps going like this because he’s very important to the team.”

Speaking to Sky Sports after the recent 1-1 draw at Brentford, another game in which Calvert-Lewin scored, the Leeds striker admitted playing for his country was always in his thoughts.

“It’s always the goal to play for your country and represent your country at the World Cup, but for me, my job is to do as best as possible for Leeds United, and that’s what I came here to do.

“Score goals at club level and just play my best football and, as I said before, control the controllables and the rest takes care of itself, doesn’t it?”

