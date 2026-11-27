Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Dominic Calvert-Lewin has rejected two lucrative offers to leave Leeds United, including one from Manchester United, to sign his new club-record deal at Elland Road, with the Whites now turning their focus to four other important extensions.

The 29-year-old England striker joined Leeds United on a free transfer from Everton in August 2025, a move which, at the time, had one or two supporters questioning the club’s logic given his questionable injury record while playing on the blue half of Merseyside.

But after some titanic performances leading the line for Leeds, Calvert-Lewin has become one of the first names on the teamsheet, played his way back into regular England squad contention, and with his 21 goals in 51 games proving hugely influential to the club’s progress.

All doubters have been emphatically silenced.

As a result, the Whites did not hesitate when it came to negotiating a new deal with the striker, who we exclusively revealed back in October was calm and happy about his future at Elland Road and very much open to extending his contract.

Two months on from our big reveal, Calvert-Lewin has now penned that extension, agreeing on fresh terms to 2029 and in a move that will make him the club’s all-time best-paid player on a deal worth in excess of £110,000 a week.

Speaking to the club’s official website, the player revealed: “I think I felt the love. I’m not just saying it. I really have, and that’s why I want to stay here and continue playing.”

He added: “I think the goals have helped.

“I would say the goals and probably the way I play. I feel like the fans identify with the way that I play and what they expect from their no.9 is naturally what I do in my game.

Calvert-Lewin, recently linked with Man Utd, is settled, happy and content at Leeds. In the form and fitness of his life, he’s only missed 𝘁𝗵𝗿𝗲𝗲 Leeds games since joining as a free agent in summer 2025. 20 goals in 51 games tells a big story about the role he’s played since joining Leeds. — James Marshment (@marshyleeds) November 9, 2026

“I’m physical, I run a lot, I try and make life difficult for defenders, but then I also put the quality in there as well and score goals.

“So I think the relationship that I’ve built with the fans, it’s been something that’s grown and grown and hopefully continues growing.”

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Fabrizio Romano confirms Calvert-Lewin’s Man Utd rejection

In staying at Elland Road, Calvert-Lewin has spurned some lucrative offers to leave Elland Road.

Manchester United’s wishes to lure the 29-year-old across the Pennines in a controversial move are well documented. But Romano has now revealed that the striker has also rejected an offer from one of Italy’s top clubs to move to Serie A.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Romano said: “He also had clubs very keen on him in the summer from Italy. He had two clubs very keen. He decided to stay at Leeds United.

“But now I can tell you that we can consider him out of the race to become the new Man Utd striker in January because there is a verbal agreement between Calvert-Lewin and Leeds over a new contract.

“The contract is ready and will run until 2029. A club-record salary. Leeds are rewarding Dominic Calvert-Lewin. They consider him a crucial, key piece of this squad; he won’t be the new striker for Man Utd.”

Leeds target four other deals to follow DCL

In addition to Calvert-Lewin, Leeds are also making progress with four other hugely important contract extensions.

To that end, TEAMtalk revealed on Wednesday that Leeds have reached an agreement with midfielder Ao Tanaka to extend his stay, with sources citing three reasons the Japanese star is eager to put pen to paper at Elland Road.

Beyond that, Leeds also have an agreement in place to extend the contract of manager Daniel Farke, with details on the 50-year-old’s continuation at Elland Road expected in due course.

Despite chasing another striker option to play up front, the Whites have also bolstered their frontline by finalising a one-year extension for Lukas Nmecha, who has proved useful cover off the bench at Elland Road.

The German striker, who had the agreement tied into his initial arrangement when joining the club, is now contracted until June 30, 2028.

Leeds also hope to tie down a big hope for the future in teenage striker Carrick Njinko, who has been banging in the goals for the club’s Under-21s side this season and looks a hugely promising prospect.

However, there is nothing currently in place for Bulgarian midfielder Ilia Gruev. His deal expires at the end of this season, but with just one senior minute of action to his name this season, he looks likely to leave in 2027, and having slipped down the order under Farke.

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